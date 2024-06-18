Stats NZ has released current account data for the March year.

New Zealand’s current account deficit narrowed slightly over the year to March, Stats NZ data shows.

The department said the current account shortfall came to $27.6 billion (6.8 per cent of GDP) in the March year, compared with a $27.9b deficit (6.9 per cent of GDT) in the December 2023 year.

A current account deficit indicates New Zealand is spending more than it is earning overseas.

The size of the current account balance, in relation to GDP, shows its significance in the context of New Zealand’s overall economy.

The department said the seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened by $0.3b to $7.3b in the March quarter.

In the March quarter, the seasonally adjusted services deficit widened by $1.1b.

Services exports fell $0.9b, driven by travel exports (spending by overseas visitors while in New Zealand).

“In the March 2024 quarter, the seasonal peak in visitor spending was less pronounced than it has been in the past,” Stats NZ’s institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

“Once seasonal factors were removed, the adjusted visitor spending fell,” he said.

The March quarter adjusted goods deficit narrowed by $0.4b, driven by a $1.0b increase in goods exports.

Fruit, dairy, logs and wood products were the main contributors.

Goods imports also increased by $0.6b.

“Even though the goods deficit narrowed slightly this quarter, goods, services and primary income have all been in deficit since the December 2020 quarter,” Pascoe said.

The primary income deficit narrowed by $0.5b to $3.0b.

A primary income deficit shows New Zealanders earned less from their investments overseas than overseas investors earned from their investments in New Zealand.

Stats NZ said as at March 31, 2024, New Zealand’s net international investment liability position was $199.1b (48.7 per cent of GDP) - $11.2b narrower than $210.3b (52.0 per cent of GDP) as at December 31, 2023.

