Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

GDP preview: Is New Zealand still in recession? Economic growth data revealed this week

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Up or down? New data will show New Zealand's economic performance.

Up or down? New data will show New Zealand's economic performance.

Is the recession over? We find out on Thursday when Stats NZ releases GDP data for the March quarter.

Economists are divided. Westpac, BNZ and Kiwibank are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business