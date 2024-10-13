Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.
OPINION
New ZealandFirst members could be forgiven for being a little confused as they arrived at the party’s annual conference on Saturday to an unusual sight; video clips of Act leader David Seymour.
The clips were brief and soon replaced by NZ First promotional material. The Herald’s inquiries haven’t been able to produce a clear explanation as to why the party was seemingly promoting a political rival.
Intentional or not, it dovetailed quite nicely into the general theme of the conference that much has changed since the 2023 election.
Membership has doubled, according to the party leadership. It’s understood numbers have grown by a third in Auckland since the 2023 election.
An obvious priority has been placed on cultivating social media content. Several party staff at the conference were employed to capture images and videos that will no doubt be used in the future. The speed at which posts were made to party accounts over the weekend easily outpaced journalists.
Peters and the party have long complained about inadequate media coverage and with other parties like National and Labour ramping up social media engagement, NZ First appears to be following suit.
It’s been successful for the party while in Parliament. Minister Shane Jones’ command of the English language and willingness to insult anyone defending the scapegoated “Freddy the Frog” has been well-received online with some of Jones’ finger-wagging rants reaching hundreds of thousands of eyeballs.
Energy costs was a primary issue for party members with two remits (policy proposals) geared towards lowering daily rates and targeting excessive profits within the industry.
It’s understood some energy remits were spiked ahead of the conference, including policies that advocated for the use of nuclear. While Peters had previously shown some support for such ideas, the remits didn’t align with New Zealand’s long-held anti-nuclear stance.
Jones’ challenge now is to stem the flow of business closures and restore confidence. Any support gained will surely dwindle if he fails to protect jobs.
As the party looks to 2026, the seemingly taboo topic of succession remains one the party appears yet to confront, with that ball firmly in 79-year-old Peters’ court.
Jones, armed with a few scribbles on a notepad, gave a rousing address for more than 20 minutes on Saturday that certainly had the air of leadership about it.
Peters has confirmed he’ll contest the next election but if there’s anything to take away from his praise of Mahathir Mohamad acting as Malaysia’s Prime Minister at the age of 93, it’s that Jones may have some years to wait.