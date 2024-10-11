It’s understood it was unlikely NZ First would support a ferry replacement proposal without them being rail-enabled.
NZ First party members gathered at the NZ First conference in Hamilton would this weekend debate a policy proposal to support a “national railway system” that was connected with “at least two rail-enabled inter-island ferries between North and South Islands”.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.