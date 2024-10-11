Eager New Zealand First members are celebrating the party’s return to government as leader Winston Peters opens the party’s 31st conference in Hamilton.
More than 250 party delegates have gathered at Hamilton’s Distinction Hotel for the two-day conference that is expected to conclude with a “major” overseas investment policy announcement from Peters during his closing address tomorrow.
Minister and de facto deputy leader Shane Jones, dubbed the “Prince of the Provinces”, spoke briefly ahead of Peters, welcoming Australian senator Jacinta Price, who is one of the conference’s guest speakers.
Jones described the party as one “not swept aside by faddishness or what may be in vogue”, but also with much to celebrate.
“We are now back in government at the centre of the direction of our nation’s affairs,” he said, received with strong applause.
He referenced former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who held the role at 93 years of age and was “still bouncing around advising the party now” at 99.
“So, don’t feel bad about it. My best advice to you though, if you are in that bracket: don’t act your age,” Peters said to laughs.
He made a brief remarks about aspirations for the 2026 election, promising the party was preparing to do “much better” than the 6% it received last year, but saved further comments until his speech tomorrow.
As expected, Peters finished with criticism of media and coverage of the party.
Peters also mentioned his long-held grievances with how the media covered the party’s extensive battles with the Serious Fraud Office, apologising to Price as he described the former SFO head as a “dingo from Tasmania”.
“So ladies and gentlemen, be warned. You’re here, you are the image of this party and this weekend, [with] the media here; watch, be careful,” Peters said.
“One thing we learned at the last election was if you’re going to be locked out and gaslit, we’ll get out and have public meetings one after the other and turn the result around and that we’re going to do.”
The party would hold its annual general meeting this morning before a caucus report from minister Casey Costello. Members would discuss remits throughout the day while also hearing from several guest speakers.
