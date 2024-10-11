Leader Winston Peters with guest speaker Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Price at the New Zealand First party conference. Photo / Mike Scott

Earlier, party president Julian Paul sought to celebrate the diverse party membership, informing the crowd the youngest among them was 16 years old, while the oldest was 90.

He was soon corrected when one person shouted out “92″. Another said “93″.

While the Herald had reported one member’s concerns about the age of NZ First’s support base, Peters rejoiced in the experience held by party members, decrying an “agistic world”.

He referenced former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who held the role at 93 years of age and was “still bouncing around advising the party now” at 99.

“So, don’t feel bad about it. My best advice to you though, if you are in that bracket: don’t act your age,” Peters said to laughs.

He made a brief remarks about aspirations for the 2026 election, promising the party was preparing to do “much better” than the 6% it received last year, but saved further comments until his speech tomorrow.

As expected, Peters finished with criticism of media and coverage of the party.

He recalled the published threats of intervention by the band Chumbawamba over NZ First’s use of its song Tubthumping during Peters’ state of the nation speech earlier this year.

Leader Winston Peters gave the conference's opening address. Photo / Mike Scott

Peters also mentioned his long-held grievances with how the media covered the party’s extensive battles with the Serious Fraud Office, apologising to Price as he described the former SFO head as a “dingo from Tasmania”.

“So ladies and gentlemen, be warned. You’re here, you are the image of this party and this weekend, [with] the media here; watch, be careful,” Peters said.

“One thing we learned at the last election was if you’re going to be locked out and gaslit, we’ll get out and have public meetings one after the other and turn the result around and that we’re going to do.”

The party would hold its annual general meeting this morning before a caucus report from minister Casey Costello. Members would discuss remits throughout the day while also hearing from several guest speakers.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.