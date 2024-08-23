Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

PM Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters sets priorities for Pacific Island Forum

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will reconnect with Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at PIF, having met Rabuka earlier this year. Photo / Adam Pearse

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will reconnect with Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at PIF, having met Rabuka earlier this year. Photo / Adam Pearse

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters are outlining their priorities ahead of next week’s Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga.

Peters will leave aboard an NZ Defence Force flight tomorrow, accompanied by several Pacific leaders, and will attend the annual forum’s opening ceremony before he swaps out with Luxon, who arrives on Tuesday ahead of the leader’s summit on nearby island Vava’u.

Luxon will likely speak about his goals for the forum in a media stand-up today following a visit to a West Auckland school.

Unrest in New Caledonia is expected to be one of the primary issues discussed by Pacific leaders.

Violence broke out in the capital of Noumea almost three months ago after a law change in Paris extended voting eligibility to more island residents. The change was opposed by pro-independence groups, which claimed it would marginalise the indigenous Kanak population.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters referenced New Caledonia as a primary issue to be discussed at the forum. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Foreign Minister Winston Peters referenced New Caledonia as a primary issue to be discussed at the forum. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This week, a forum-led mission to the French territory, intended to help inform discussions at the forum, was postponed after New Caledonia’s President Louis Mapou criticised France for the conditions placed around the mission – something likely to heighten tensions in Tonga.

That was recognised by Peters who, in a joint statement with Luxon, spoke of New Zealand’s role in working towards ending the unrest in New Caledonia, as well as addressing issues such as climate change and regional security.

“We look forward to discussing these issues with our neighbours, as well as the constructive role the Forum can play supporting ongoing peaceful efforts towards a mutually agreeable way forward in New Caledonia.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Peters will be joined by Health Minister and Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti.

Earlier this year, Luxon made his first visit to Pacific Island countries as Prime Minister, meeting with leaders in Niue and Fiji.

Luxon said the forum would help chart the region’s future.

“As a region, we are working towards a peaceful, secure and prosperous Pacific. New Zealand stands ready to advance this agenda with our partners this week, through dialogue, respect and goodwill.”

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics