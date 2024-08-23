Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will reconnect with Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at PIF, having met Rabuka earlier this year. Photo / Adam Pearse

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters are outlining their priorities ahead of next week’s Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga.

Peters will leave aboard an NZ Defence Force flight tomorrow, accompanied by several Pacific leaders, and will attend the annual forum’s opening ceremony before he swaps out with Luxon, who arrives on Tuesday ahead of the leader’s summit on nearby island Vava’u.

Luxon will likely speak about his goals for the forum in a media stand-up today following a visit to a West Auckland school.

Unrest in New Caledonia is expected to be one of the primary issues discussed by Pacific leaders.

Violence broke out in the capital of Noumea almost three months ago after a law change in Paris extended voting eligibility to more island residents. The change was opposed by pro-independence groups, which claimed it would marginalise the indigenous Kanak population.