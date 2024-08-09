While funding for specific projects is not expected, New Zealand is likely to offer assistance in the realm of governance and indicate its willingness to increase co-operation on work in the Pacific with larger global partners.

Acknowledging the 17 years since New Zealand’s last visit to the area, Peters didn’t criticise former governments for a lack of engagement but did accept New Zealand should have played a greater role in helping to prevent five Micronesian countries – three of which he is visiting – from leaving the PIF in 2021.

“I was personally shocked to see the dislocation, that was an appalling surprise because we’ve gone all those decades, the Pacific way; we consult before we decide.

“Our job is to get ahead of those things, that should not have ever happened.”

The situation in New Caledonia is expected to dominate talks at the PIF leaders’ meeting, held in the final days of August.

The forum is currently working on a fact-finding mission to New Caledonia, a French territory, that will inform discussions between member states. RNZ reported this week that France had been cautious about approving the mission, with its ambassador to the Pacific citing the need for more information.

Violence broke out in the capital of Nouméa almost three months ago after a law change in Paris extended voting eligibility to more island residents. The change was opposed by pro-independence groups, which claimed it would marginalise the indigenous Kanak population.

The protests led to 10 deaths, including eight civilians and two French military personnel. According to RNZ, it was estimated that more than 800 buildings and businesses had been looted and razed by rioters, with unrest still active in some spots.

The tensions stemmed from the result of an independence referendum, the third of three, in 2021 amid high pandemic fatality levels.

France declined the request of pro-independence Kanak leaders for the referendum to be delayed so local mourning customs could be followed. As such, pro-independence forces boycotted the vote. Turnout reached just 44% and 97% voted against independence – much higher than the two previous referendum results which just surpassed 50%.

France maintained the final referendum was legitimate. However, Peters raised questions about it in a speech at the Pacific Islands Leaders meeting in Tokyo last month.

“[T]o any outsider, the obvious democratic injury of a vastly reduced, and therefore different, sample of voters engaging in the third referendum raises questions about its legitimacy,” he said.

Speaking to the Herald, Peters said New Caledonia would be the “paramount concern” at the foreign ministers’ meeting and in later discussions between leaders, highlighting the need to prepare.

“All this is rather important to come along with some collective plan and agreement.

“The long-term, peaceful solution to New Caledonia is, I’m sure, on everybody’s mind. How to get there is a matter of careful, planned diplomatic strategy.”

He noted current complications such as France’s transition to its new government and the Olympics being held in Paris.

New Zealand did not hold a position on whether New Caledonia should be independent, he said. He had advocated for member states to have an open mind during discussions, citing France’s long-term and beneficial presence in the Pacific.

After Fiji, Peters is due to travel north to the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.

An active traveller in the Pacific, Peters’ tour will mean New Zealand has visited 14 of the 17 forum member states, with the remainder expected to receive a visit by the end of the year.

Peters said his intention during the tour was to assess how New Zealand might be able to help advance local economies.

“Not in a paternalistic way, but there are sometimes assets that the country has that outsiders see a greater chance of them using than they do.

“[New Zealand is] a country that’s a classic example of that.”

He gave improvements to governance and institutional frameworks as examples, saying it was possible New Zealand public policy staff could be of use.

“We can do much more of that and be of great help in the future.”

While the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau were geographically distant from New Caledonia, Peters said it was important to hear their views as members of the Pacific family.

