Winston Peters has been attending the Pacific Leaders' Meeting hosted by the Japanese Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has questioned the legitimacy of the third independence referendum in New Caledonia linked to the recent riots there, and is promoting a role for the Pacific Islands Forum to help break the impasse with France.
In a speech in Tokyo where Japan has been hosting the 10th Pacific Leaders’ Meetings, Peters set out the historical background to the three independence referendums in the French territory as agreed in 1998 under the Noumea Accord.
The first two narrowly rejected independence in 2018 (57 % No) and 2020 (53 % No) on high turnouts of 81 % and 86 % respectively.
The third referendum was held in the midst of a Covid outbreak in December 2021. Pro-independence Kanak leaders attempted to get the third referendum delayed because of Covid and when they failed, called for a boycott.
Consequently, the No vote was 97 % on a turnout of just 44 per cent.
Peters said for those who had lived in New Caledonia for over a decade, putting down roots and contributing to its social and economic life, “it is understandable such people likewise feel a democratic injury from their ongoing disenfranchisement”.
“The situation has reached an impasse, and one not easily navigated given the violence that broke out, and democratic injuries that have reopened old wounds, and created new ones.
“So today we ask, as the old book says, ‘Can two walk together, except when they be agreed?’
“We think not, so in New Caledonia we hope to see more diplomacy, more engagement, more compromise.”
The situation created an opportunity for the Pacific Islands Forum as a constructive force, to help to bring the parties together for an essential democratic dialogue.
“That work has begun in Tokyo and New Zealand supports the forum’s effort to begin that essential dialogue.”
New Caledonia became a full member of the Pacific Islands Forum in 2016.
Peters said the issue of involving the Pacific Islands Forum was raised in recent talks between Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Nato summit.