Peters said the third referendum may have been technically within the Noumea Accord, if not the spirit.

“But to any outsider, to obvious democratic injury of a vastly reduced and therefore different sample of voters engaging in the third referendum raised questions about its legitimacy.”

Compounding the sense of democratic injury for pro-independence forces had been the decision by the French Government in Paris to broaden New Caledonia’s voter eligibility.

This would see the electoral roll, frozen under the Noumea Accord, open to people who had lived in New Caledonia for at least 10 years since 1998 – adding an estimated 25,000 people.

Nine people died in the riots that ensued in May, including two police officers, a state of emergency was imposed and French troops were brought in.

Peters said for those who had lived in New Caledonia for over a decade, putting down roots and contributing to its social and economic life, “it is understandable such people likewise feel a democratic injury from their ongoing disenfranchisement”.

“The situation has reached an impasse, and one not easily navigated given the violence that broke out, and democratic injuries that have reopened old wounds, and created new ones.

“So today we ask, as the old book says, ‘Can two walk together, except when they be agreed?’

“We think not, so in New Caledonia we hope to see more diplomacy, more engagement, more compromise.”

The situation created an opportunity for the Pacific Islands Forum as a constructive force, to help to bring the parties together for an essential democratic dialogue.

“That work has begun in Tokyo and New Zealand supports the forum’s effort to begin that essential dialogue.”

New Caledonia became a full member of the Pacific Islands Forum in 2016.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and French President Emmanuel Macron meeting on the sidelines of the Nato Summit in Washington DC earlier this month. Photo / Pool

Peters said the issue of involving the Pacific Islands Forum was raised in recent talks between Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Nato summit.

“Pacific Island Forum countries by virtue of our locations and histories understand the large indigenous minority population’s desire for self-determination.

“We also deeply respect and appreciate France’s role in the region and understand France’s desire to walk together with New Caledonians towards a prosperous and secure future.”

In the speech to International House, Peters also underlined that New Zealand was undergoing a foreign policy “reset” under the new coalition Government.

He specifically mentioned Nato’s Indo-Pacific 4 grouping of NZ, Australia, Japan and South Korea, saying “we are supporting new groupings that advance and defend our interests and capabilities”.

“The IP4 where we work closely with Japan and Nato, is an example of this new support.”