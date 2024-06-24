Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By Patrick Decloitre of RNZ

Fresh violence has erupted in several parts of New Caledonia over the past three days, with more burning and destruction and at least one death connected to unrest.

The renewed unrest comes after seven pro-independence figures from the CCAT (Field Action Co-ordination Cell, close to the hard-line fringe of the pro-independence platform FLNKS) were indicted on Saturday and transferred by a special plane to several jails in mainland France.

They are facing charges related to the organisation of the protests that led to grave civil unrest breaking out in the French Pacific archipelago from May 13 onwards in protest against a French constitutional amendment.

The amendment, which is now suspended, purported to change voter eligibility in New Caledonia’s local elections by opening the vote to French citizens who have resided there for an uninterrupted 10 years.

The pro-independence movement strongly opposed this change, saying it would marginalise the indigenous Kanak vote.

Because of the dissolution of the French National Assembly (Lower House) in view of a snap general election (due to be held on June 30 and July 7), the constitutional bill did not conclude its legislative path due to the inability of the French Congress (a joint sitting of both Upper and Lower Houses) to convene for a final vote on the controversial text.

Over the weekend, of the 11 CCAT officials who were heard by investigating judges after their arrest on June 19, seven (including CCAT leader Christian Tein) were indicted and later transferred to several prisons to serve their pre-trial period in mainland France.

Since then, roadblocks and clashes with security forces have regained intensity in the capital Noumea and its surroundings, as well as New Caledonia’s outer islands of Iles des Pins, Lifou and Mare, forcing significant disruptions to domestic flights.

In Mare, a group of rioters attempted to storm the building housing the local gendarmerie.

In Dumbéa, a small town north of Nouméa, the municipal police headquarters and a primary school were burnt down.

Other clashes between French security forces and pro-independence rioters took place in Bourail, on the west coast of the main island.

Several other fires have been extinguished by local firefighters, especially in the Noumea neighbourhoods of Magenta and the industrial zone of Ducos, French High Commissioner Louis Le Franc told media on Monday.

French gendarmes deployed in Dumbea on 24 June 24, 2024. Photo / NC la 1ere

But on many occasions, firefighters and their vehicles were targeted by rioters.

Many schools that were preparing to reopen on Monday after six weeks of unrest have also remained closed.

More roadblocks were erected by rioters on the main highway linking Noumea to its international airport of La Tontouta, hampering international air traffic and forcing the reactivation of air transfers from domestic Noumea-Magenta airport.

In the face of the upsurge in violence, a dusk-to-dawn curfew has been maintained and the possession, sale and transportation of firearms, ammunition and alcohol remains banned until further notice.

Firefighters and their vehicles were targeted by rioters on Monday. Photo / Facebook Union des Pompiers Caledoniens

The fresh unrest has also caused at least one death in the past two days: A 23-year-old man died of “respiratory distress” in Noumea’s Kamere neighbourhood because emergency services arrived too late due to roadblocks.

Another fatality was reported on Monday in Dumbea, where a motorist died after attempting to use the express road on the wrong side and hitting a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Le Franc said just for Monday, 24 June, a total of 38 people have been arrested by police and gendarmes.