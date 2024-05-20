Auckland businesses boost security, abandoned Country Club goes up in flames and Iran enters five days of mourning in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

A New Zealand Defence Force plane will head to New Caledonia in the next hour in the first of a series of proposed flights to begin bringing home New Zealanders who have been stranded in the island nation amid unrest since riots broke out a week ago.

“New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days - and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the Government,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

📣 Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed a New Zealand Government plane will head to New Caledonia in the next hour in the first in a series of proposed flights to begin bringing New Zealanders home.



🇳🇿 🇫🇷 🇳🇨https://t.co/gZBxnf9K43 — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) May 20, 2024

”We want to acknowledge the support of relevant authorities, both in Paris and Noumea, in facilitating this flight.

”The situation in New Caledonia remains dynamic, and New Zealand officials are continuing to work with French counterparts and other partners, especially Australia, to understand what is needed to ensure the safety of our people there,” Peters said.

Today’s flight will carry around 50 passengers with the most pressing needs from Noumea to Auckland. Passengers for subsequent flights will be prioritised by consular staff.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast show that the French government wanted to determine whether flying into Noumea Airport would be safe.

“The roading out to the airport in the past 48 hours has had issues in terms of security and unrest. It has to be safe when we move,” he said.

“All I can reassure you is we are ready to go. We can deploy NZDF assets, we have also explored other options such as commercial charters. We have been working incredibly well with the Australians.

“When we move, we’ll move fast.”

A man stands in front of a burnt car after unrest in Noumea, New Caledonia. Photo / AP

Luxon also praised the work Peters has been doing behind the scenes to try and speed up the process.

“He has been pushing the French system in Noumea as well as in Paris.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong tweeted: “New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and I spoke with our French counterpart Minister Sejourne to convey our condolences, express our gratitude for French efforts to restore calm, and reiterate our request for access.”

Air New Zealand confirmed last night that all flights remain suspended, with its next scheduled service not being until Saturday. However, the airport currently remains closed to commercial flights.

Meanwhile, Captain David Morgan, Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer, said flights would only be recommenced to Noumea “when we can be assured that the airport is safe and secure and that there is a safe route for our ground staff and customers to reach the airport”.

“At the moment, we are unable to advise when we will have this assurance,” Morgan said.

“Any customers with forward bookings are being offered flexibility or to defer travel but putting flights into credit and we will keep posting any updates on our travel alerts page on our website.”

The South Pacific Island has been rocked by violence and unrest during the past week after protests broke out in reaction to the mainland French government’s plans to adjust voting eligibility in local elections.