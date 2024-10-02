- Two hundred and thirty workers from Winstone Pulp International’s mills are losing their jobs due to closure.
- 230 workers from two mills are losing their jobs after the company confirmed in September that it would be closing its doors for good because it couldn’t sustain the high wholesale power prices
- The mill is the main employer in the central North Island region, with most of its workers living in Raetihi, Ohakune and Waiouru
- Some workers have moved to Australia to find jobs
- Resources minister Shane Jones has threatened to end the Electricity Authority if it did not work harder to regulate power prices, but the government has not intervened on the issue
By Alexa Cook of RNZ
Two hundred and thirty workers from two mills are losing their jobs after Winstone Pulp International confirmed in September that it would be closing its doors for good because it couldn’t sustain the high wholesale power prices.
The mill is the main employer in the central North Island region, with most of its workers living in Raetihi, Ohakune and Waiouru.
Some workers have moved to Australia to find jobs.