Resources Minister Shane Jones has threatened to end the Electricity Authority if it did not work harder to regulate power prices, but the Government has not intervened on the issue.

It is the last day for Winstone Pulp International after operating for 45 years in the Ruapehu District, providing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars for the local economy.

For many of the mill’s workers, the place was more than just a job, they have spent years there – building lifelong friendships and communities, and growing their skills in the industry.

As worker Zach Ryan headed into his final shift at the mill, he told RNZ that he first walked in the doors 14 years ago, fresh out of high school.

“I’ve done my apprenticeship here and learned a lot of good things, it’s definitely somewhere that I hold a lot of fond memories of,” he said.

Like many others, he was still processing the loss of a job that he loved, and colleagues he really cared for.

“It still hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it’ll sink in for a couple weeks. You think you’re always going to come here, so it’s a bit of a strange feeling,” he said.

The lead-up to the last day had also been strange, as people leave for other work opportunities and the mill begins the arduous process of winding down operations and shutting its gates.

“It’s been a weird vibe really, it’s the end of an era. It’s a sad way to end it when you’ve been here for so long and know the opportunities that are here no longer exist,” he said.

Zach is moving his family to Taupō to work in the energy industry.

“It is tough, very tough. Leaving family and a lot of relatives here. It is hard to leave and potentially watch the community you’ve grown up in possibly crumble if tourism doesn’t keep it afloat,” he said.

There has been no update from Winstone Pulp International about what will happen to the site after today as they were still looking for a buyer, but RNZ understands the wood on site is being sold to Nature’s Flame which will turn it into wood pellets.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.