Kīngi Tūheitia tangi: Hipkins, Seymour, Peters among the politicians expected to pay their respects today

Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII. Photo / Waikato-Tainui
The current and former political leaders visiting Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia today to pay their respects to Kīngi Tūheitia and his whānau include former Prime Minister Helen Clark, as well as party leaders Chris Hipkins, David Seymour and Winston Peters.
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa Packer, and Labour’s Peeni Henare, are among the several MPs who are already at the tangi (funeral) having arrived with their respective iwi in the days after the king’s passing.
Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and leaders and members of the Pacific community will also attend today.
New Zealand continues to mourn the loss of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, who died peacefully late last week, aged 69, after a period in hospital recovering from heart surgery.
Tributes for the king have flowed in from far and wide, including from the British monarch, King Charles, and his wife, Camilla, while news of Kīngi Tūheitia’s passing has been spread across international media.
More than 40 New Zealand politicians are expected to visit on Wednesday, and, Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa has already set out the theme of the proceedings, emphasising the tangi should be a moment of mourning and aroha for the fallen monarch, not political discussions.
“Politics was two weeks ago at the Koroneihana,” Papa said.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has already visited and spoken at the tangi, recounting how recently he and the king had spoken and how the king’s commitment to Māori was felt “right across the country”.
In response, Papa said it was just over a week ago that Luxon had “suffered the cannon fodder” of Kīngi Tūheitia during Koroneihana (coronation of the Māori King).
“Today, the bullets are filled with aroha and we respect and honour you for fronting up again.”
Luxon was joined then by Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka, and Sir Doug Graham, a former Treaty negotiations minister who played a key role in the Waikato-Tainui settlement, as well as former PM Jenny Shipley, former deputy PM and foreign minister Sir Don McKinnon, former governor-general Dame Silvia Cartwright, and Matt Bolger, son of former PM Jim Bolger.
Luxon will not visit again on Wednesday, but the National Party will be represented by a cohort of ministers and MPs, including Nicola Willis, Shane Reti, Paul Goldsmith, Mark Mitchell and Andrew Bayly. Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee is also expected to attend.
From NZ First, leader Peters is expected to be flanked by ministers Shane Jones and Casey Costello.
Seymour, leader of the Act Party, is expected to attend with Act ministers Nicole McKee and Karen Chhour.
The MPs expected to attend from Labour, alongside leader Hipkins, former PM Clark, and MP Peeni Henare who is already there, include deputy party leader Carmel Sepuloni, Willie Jackson, Willow-Jean Prime, Barbara Edmonds, Jenny Salesa, Glen Bennett, Shanan Halbert, Ayesha Verrall and Arena Williams.
Te Pāti Māori said party members would pay tribute to Kīngi Tūheitia alongside their respective iwi. Ngarewa-Packer, the party’s co-leader, described the king as a “grassroots, humble” man who was not “flashy in formalities” but naturally prepared to serve and lead.
Party president John Tamihere said the Kīngitanga had provided hope “in our people’s darkest moments”,
“It is a Māori movement that has never surrendered its mana.”
From the Greens, Hūhana Lyndon arrived at the tangi on Sunday with one of her iwi.
Swarbrick, the co-leader, will join Lyndon today along with MPs Teanau Tuiono, Ricardo Menéndez March, Lan Pham, Steve Abel, Scott Willis, Lawrence Xu-Nan and Celia Wade Brown.