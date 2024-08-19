“My legacy for Māori will be about improving outcomes for Māori.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins ripped into the coalition, with his quip that “this Government, not having seen a red neck it didn’t want to scratch” hitting home with the boisterous crowd, despite the cold conditions.

He said that rhetoric wasn’t any stronger than comments he made recently over the deliberate actions the Government was taking.

“This Government is doing more than just dog-whistle politics,” Hipkins said. “We should call them out and I followed the tone set by the hosts in the beginning.”

Follow is right. If this had been a celebrity roast, the crowd would be feasting on pork crackling in the whare kai.

Tainui iwi chair Tuku Morgan told the pōwhiri that under Luxon, the Government had taken New Zealand backwards.

“We have watched the Māori wrecking ball roll back 50 years,” Morgan said of the coalition’s agenda.

Morgan named the Māori achievements that had been removed, like the Māori Health Authority and statutory Māori wards.

“We will not go quietly into the night.”

Then Morgan turned his guns towards Act – and particularly the party’s leader David Seymour.

“Act’s real agenda is to de-Māorify this country,” Morgan said.

“We will never be denied... Prime Minister, you have thrown Māori under the bus and run them over.

“Iwi across this county will unite and Māori will determine the face of the next Government.”

Seymour said New Zealand needed to have a discussion about the Treaty and its purpose in today’s world and though he was invited, he could use his time better in Wellington.

“I just wasn’t sure it was necessary to go today when I could be in Wellington working on things like charter schools and deregulation that make New Zealand a better place for children of every background,” the Act leader told the Herald.

National MP and minister Tama Potaka opened the speaking for the Government and said the relationship between Māori and the Crown was cemented in 1840 by the Treaty signing.

Green MP Teanau Tuiono said Act’s Treaty Bill should not even get to a first reading.

“Don’t even get it out of the box‚” Tuiono said.

Shane Jones said “the bill you referred to will not be voted on past its first reading in Parliament”.

“If you have any concerns, you must be talking about the Opposition, not NZ First,” Jones said, referencing the “first hui” held on this marae in 1984.

“It is fitting we acknowledge the kaupapa of the kiingitanga.”

Kiingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said he applauded the political parties who attended, and tried not to mention Act, who didn’t.

“I applauded you for coming to face up to some difficult decisions that are made here,” Papa said.

“You will note also we put up the cannon and battling guns to you on this marae.

“There are things our speakers have talked about. We say to you, there are issues, and the key message is, mess with our monoplane and we will not sit quietly.

“This is not a doom-and-gloom situation. We have opportunities to come together.

“We say to you, Prime Minister, we are going to forge our pathway and invite you to join with us for the betterment of this country.

“We are never going to agree 100% but let’s sit at the table with resolutions of what this country needs. We will retain the right to challenge and the right to fight.

“Get rid of the Māori-bashing bills.”

Luxon began his speech in Māori and acknowledged the other party leaders.

He said Kiingi Tūheitia has followed on with his mother’s graceful legacy.

“I am proud of National’s links to Tainui,” Luxon said.

“All of us want New Zealand to be a better place. Over the coming months and years, we’ll be tested.

“National will not support the Treaty Principles Bill past first reading.”

The koroneihana is an annual celebration of the anniversary of the coronation of the current monarch of the Kiingitanga. This year marks 18 years of Kiingi Tūheitia as king.

Tomorrow, Pacific leaders, including the King of Tonga, will visit Tūrangawaewae.