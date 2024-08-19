Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, after heat from Opposition speakers, confirmed they would both support Act’s Treaty Principles Bill to the first reading only and not a referendum.
“I don’t know how much clearer I can be,” Luxon said when quizzed by media after his speech on Tūrangawaewae Marae.
“I have been talking with iwi leaders and have had some incredibly constructive conversations.
“My legacy for Māori will be about improving outcomes for Māori.”
Labour leader Chris Hipkins ripped into the coalition, with his quip that “this Government, not having seen a red neck it didn’t want to scratch” hitting home with the boisterous crowd, despite the cold conditions.
He said that rhetoric wasn’t any stronger than comments he made recently over the deliberate actions the Government was taking.
“This Government is doing more than just dog-whistle politics,” Hipkins said. “We should call them out and I followed the tone set by the hosts in the beginning.”
“I just wasn’t sure it was necessary to go today when I could be in Wellington working on things like charter schools and deregulation that make New Zealand a better place for children of every background,” the Act leader told the Herald.
National MP and minister Tama Potaka opened the speaking for the Government and said the relationship between Māori and the Crown was cemented in 1840 by the Treaty signing.
Green MP Teanau Tuiono said Act’s Treaty Bill should not even get to a first reading.
“Don’t even get it out of the box‚” Tuiono said.
Shane Jones said “the bill you referred to will not be voted on past its first reading in Parliament”.
“If you have any concerns, you must be talking about the Opposition, not NZ First,” Jones said, referencing the “first hui” held on this marae in 1984.