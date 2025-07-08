Speaking to Nine to Noon, Whitehead said the opera is the story of an extraordinary man but it also conveyed the history of Māori in battle and how for a long time there was no possibility of a Māori contingent serving in World War I.

“They managed to get this together, [the] contingent goes away and then it all falls apart, because of Roger Dansey’s prowess in battle and his ability to save his people by going against the commands.

“So, it’s a possibility also to explore how Māori saw battle, it’s the chiefs who led, they didn’t lead from behind.”

Tahere said the opera covers Dansey’s entire life, up to and beyond his heroism at Gallipoli where he disobeyed orders that would have meant certain death for the men under his command.

“He was ordered by his commanding officers to take his contingent and serve as cannon fodder and he said ‘no’, and that’s what got him court martialled.

“So, in the opera there is a moment where his commanding officer asks him what he has to say for what he did and Dansey launches into this, not tirade but defence of why he made those choices and it moves between te reo Māori and English,” Tahere said.

Dame Gillian Whitehead heads a new Wellington Opera on Rotorua hero Roger Dansey. Photo / Gareth Watkins

“He says to his commanding officer ‘you lead from behind, we lead from the front and it’s a lot easier for you to order people to their deaths as opposed to go to yours.

“But I would take your men, I would lead them up that mountain, I’m not afraid, but I will not put my men in that position’.”

Tahere said his whānau are closely tied to the Dansey whānau through many bonds of friendship.

“My great uncle served in Company A, the company that Dansey was [in command of], so that was what led me to research more of his life and then as I started researching who the current day whānau were, my aunty knew them quite well, my uncles worked with them down in Otago and so it was this kind of unpacking lots of familial connections.”

Whitehead said when bringing an opera to life you start with the text, which was then sent to the Dansey whānau for comment.

“If you’ve got your own text it means you can make easy changes, you don’t have to have a World War III with a librettist.”

Whitehead said it’s right to have the whānau support and many of the whānau will be there for the opening.

Director Sara Brodie said the opera was originally supposed to premiere in 2021 at New York’s Carnegie Hall – but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Instead, the world premiere will be in Wellington this weekend at Hannah Playhouse, where it will run for three performances from July 11 to 13.

“So many projects have been put aside, are not happening and it’s just wonderful to finally bring this story to light and to the stage, and to come together - this is the first time we’ve all been together in the flesh.”

Brodie said speaking with RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan was the first time she, Whitehead and Tahere had all been together in the same room.