World War I: The Kiwi story

The Hamblyn Brothers

‘There are many homes where sorrow is a visitor, and to most people the sound of the doorbell is a fearsome thing.’ Free Lance, Volume XVI, Issue 885, 22 June 1917

Henry, William, Thomas and James Hamblyn. Auckland Weekly News, 1917. 10/3915 PTE. Henry John Hamblyn, 25517 PTE. Thomas Day Hamblyn, 25516 PTE. William Charles Hamblyn, 10/389 PTE. James Edward Hamblyn. Henry, William, Thomas and James Hamblyn. Auckland Weekly News, 1917. 10/3915 PTE. Henry John Hamblyn, 25517 PTE. Thomas Day Hamblyn, 25516 PTE. William Charles Hamblyn, 10/389 PTE. James Edward Hamblyn.

The Battle of Messines, June 1917

Messines was the first big Allied push of 1917. Meticulously planned, the action started on 7 June with the detonation of huge underground mines that apparently rattled teacups in London.

The battle was considered a great victory. Newspapers described it as the ‘biggest and boldest attack of the war’ but casualties were high.

700 New Zealanders were killed at Messines, with 3700 casualties.

The Hamblyn family suffered immense loss, Thomas and William were killed on the same day, 8 June 1917, at the Battle of Messines. In all, four of the seven brothers were killed in action on the Western Front.

The Newlove Brothers

Leonard, Edwin, and Leslie Newlove at Tapawera Military Camp, near Nelson, 1916. Nelson Provincial Museum. 33755 PTE. Leonard Charles Newlove, 40234 PTE. Edwin Newlove, 31530 PTE. Leslie Malcolm Newlove. Leonard, Edwin, and Leslie Newlove at Tapawera Military Camp, near Nelson, 1916. Nelson Provincial Museum. 33755 PTE. Leonard Charles Newlove, 40234 PTE. Edwin Newlove, 31530 PTE. Leslie Malcolm Newlove.

Battle of Passchendaele, October 1917

Many New Zealand families suffered multiple tragedies at Passchendaele. The 1176 names on the Memorial to the Missing at Tyne Cot Cemetery include at least six sets of brothers.

Among them are the three Newlove brothers who were all killed within eight days of each other.

From Tākaka in Golden Bay, the Newlove family had eight boys.

Charles went missing during the 4 October attack at Gravenstafel Spur. Edwin and Leslie were killed at Bellevue Spur, on 12 October 1917, New Zealand’s darkest day.

The Somme, 1918

The last New Zealand front line before the last major action at Le Quesnoy, 1918. Auckland Museum Collection: PH–ALB–420–H1247. The last New Zealand front line before the last major action at Le Quesnoy, 1918. Auckland Museum Collection: PH–ALB–420–H1247.

In March 1918, the Germans launched their Spring Offensive which saw all the hard-won gains of 1917 overrun. New Zealand troops rushed to hold the line around Mailly-Maillet, repelling a series of German attacks.

500 New Zealanders lost their lives in these actions, with some 2400 casualties.

In the week before the end of the war, New Zealanders were fighting in Northern France. Their last major action was the liberation of the medieval fortress town of Le Quesnoy.

Telegrams of the New Zealand losses at Le Quesnoy were received after Armistice had been celebrated – devastating news so close to the end.

The Pity of War

‘ They have poured out their blood like water…’ Psalm 79:3

Funeral procession for Brigadier General F.E. Johnston, 1917. Auckland Museum Collection: PH–ALB–418–H193. Funeral procession for Brigadier General F.E. Johnston, 1917. Auckland Museum Collection: PH–ALB–418–H193.

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the Armistice was signed. The war was over.

What passing-bells for these who die as cattle?

– Only the monstrous anger of the guns.

Only the stuttering rifles’ rapid rattle

Can patter out their hasty orisons.

No mockeries now for them; no prayers nor bells;

Nor any voice of mourning save the choirs, –

The shrill, demented choirs of wailing shells;

And bugles calling for them from sad shires.



What candles may be held to speed them all?



Not in the hands of boys, but in their eyes

Shall shine the holy glimmers of goodbyes.

The pallor of girls’ brows shall be their pall;

Their flowers the tenderness of patient minds,

And each slow dusk a drawing-down of blinds. Wilfred Owen, 'Anthem for Doomed Youth'

After the Armistice

Armistice Day celebrations, Queen St, Auckland, 1918. Auckland Museum Collection: PH–NEG–C19774. Armistice Day celebrations, Queen St, Auckland, 1918. Auckland Museum Collection: PH–NEG–C19774.

Occupation duties

From December 1918 until March 1919, New Zealanders took part

in the occupation of Germany’s Rhineland and were stationed

near Cologne.

Treaty of Versailles

The Treaty of Versailles peace agreement was signed on 28 June 1919 by Germany and the Allied Powers. Prime Minister William Massey signed for New Zealand. There were some harsh penalties imposed on Germany; some claim these contributed to the next war.

Coming home

New Zealand troops were held at Sling Camp on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England, where in March 1919 they rioted over delays to returning home. Transport issues and the influenza pandemic meant that the last group of New Zealand soldiers did not arrive home until May 1920.

The Legacy of War

‘Almost a generation of the best men were wiped out.’ Douglas Robb

World War I claimed the lives of some 16 million people in a conflict that engulfed much of the world. New Zealand’s per capita losses were higher than any of the other dominions.

Those who returned were scarred physically through wounds, amputations, blindness and the terrible effects of gas. They also suffered emotionally and mentally. Many found it impossible to talk about what the war was like.

The RSA provided comradeship and practical assistance to the returned soldiers.

Anzac Field, 2015. Photograph by Caroline Haslett. Anzac Field, 2015. Photograph by Caroline Haslett.

E kore rātou e kaumātuatia

Pēnei i a tātou kua mahue nei

E kore hoki rātou e ngoikore

Ahakoa pehea i ngā āhuatanga o te wā I te hekenga atu o te rā

Tae noa ki te arangamai i te ata

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou



They shall grow not old,

as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun, and in the morning,

We will remember them

We will remember them Laurence Binyon, ‘For the Fallen’

This presentation was prepared by the Fields of Remembrance Trust, made up of the Passchendaele Society, the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services' Association New Zealand and the Auckland RSA. It was formed in 2012 to "honour those who served and fought for our nation" during WWI. The presentation will be screened as a free public light show at the Auckland War Memorial Museum from October 20 to November 20 and every one of the 18,277 New Zealanders who died during the war will be remembered with a named cross at Auckland Domain.