Following the signing, the Karamū Tākina Trust aimed to lead a series of initiatives to revitalise the site and share its cultural and environmental significance with the wider community:

A potential education centre being developed at the site of the 1950s pump station, helping visitors and schoolchildren understand the origins of Rotorua’s water and the importance of protecting it.

Culturally designed spring covers would be installed, symbolising the iwi’s enduring connection to the land and water.

Joint planning and investment would monitor the mauri (life force) of the springs and ensure sustainable water management.

The agreement secured access to a critical source of water and removed the need to look for alternative water supplies which, according to assessments, would have been far more costly.

Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tuara and Rotorua Lakes Council have signed a new partnership securing 60% of Rotorua’s drinking water and returning ancestral land.

“A working group involving iwi and council representatives has already been formed to prepare a joint resource consent application to renew the council’s right to draw water from the springs, with the current consent expiring in October 2026,” the joint statement.

The consent would secure the water supply for another 35 years.

Karamū Tākina Trust chair Robyn Bargh thanked Mayor Tania Tapsell, councillors, and council staff for their foresight and support.

“These agreements benefit not only the Māori community but also the wider Rotorua community and are an exemplar for the whole country,” said Bargh.

The partnership agreement meant the Karamu Takina Trust could move forward with its plans with certainty.

“In 1954 our tupuna agreed to provide water for the town of Rotorua to support the council and the growing Rotorua community. Today, over 70 years later, Ngāti Kearoa Ngāti Tuara has entered into this partnership agreement with Rotorua Lakes Council in the same spirit of our ancestors – for the benefit of the whole community.

“Those tupuna would be very proud today.”

Tapsell said the agreement was of great significance as it locked in 60% of safe drinking water for the community.

“Given the disappointing historic actions of past councils, including the forced sale of land, it’s an honour to now be working together for the betterment of all in our district.

“The rightful returning of their land is a significant milestone, and we are grateful to Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tuara for their contribution to our community.”

Rotorua Lakes Council had committed $2.4 million in long-term infrastructure funding and an annual operational grant of $284,370 to support the trust’s capacity to exercise its kaitiaki (guardianship) role.

The signed agreement built on a 2022 Heads of Agreement and followed decades of historical grievances, including the forced sale of land after the Public Works Act was cited in negotiations and the wrongful charging of water rates to Māori landowners.

It also acknowledged the longstanding contributions of Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tuara, who had gifted land for public use in the past, including parts of Kuirau Park and the site of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre.

Under the partnership agreement:

Land associated with the Karamū Tākina Springs, Pururu North Reserve (tennis courts), and land at Tihi-o-Tonga will be returned to Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tuara.

A co-management framework will be established for the ongoing care and protection of the springs.

Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tuara, through the Karamū Tākina Trust, will support Rotorua Lakes Council’s application to renew its water take resource consent, which expires in 2026.

Background

According to the statement,in 1954, Rotorua Borough Council sought to purchase part of Tihiotonga A, including the springs. Māori owners preferred leasing, but the council insisted on purchase, citing the Public Works Act.

As part of the sale, Māori owners were allowed one pipeline connection for Tihiotonga A. Despite this, the council wrongly charged them $125,030.98 in water rates (2002–2014), now to be rectified.

The council acquired more land around the springs via the Public Works Act and held consent (expiring 2026) to extract water from two puna at Karamū Tākina.

In 1964, Tarewa 6B and 6C were donated for Pururu North Reserve, with tennis courts built by locals. The council later bought remaining interests.

Ngāti Kearoa Ngāti Tūara also gifted Tarewa 7B (Pururu South Reserve) and part of Kuirau Park (now Rotorua Aquatic Centre).

Tarewa Rd remained a stronghold of traditional Māori land ownership.

By 2020, Pururu North tennis courts were derelict. Reserve status was revoked in 2021 after consultation.

In 2021, the Pururu South playground was deemed redundant.

Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tūara

Descendants of Kearoa and Tuara, their rohe includes Horohoro, Tihi-o-Tonga, and Tārewa. Their marae are Kearoa (Horohoro) and Tārewa Pounamu (Tārewa Rd). They hold traditional lands including Tihiotonga A and the Karamū Tākina Spring, a site of deep cultural significance. Represented by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kearoa-Ngāti Tūara, they lead various cultural, social and environmental initiatives.

Ngāti Kearoa Ngāti Tuara have lived and worked with the lands, springs, and waterways at Tihi-o-Tonga for more than 500 years.