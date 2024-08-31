Representatives of the country’s political parties were expected to visit the marae together early next week, but Luxon is attending Tūrangawaewae today as he was set to travel to Malaysia and Korea next week.

Speaking yesterday, Luxon expressed his condolences and credited Tūheitia’s ability to bring people together and his focus on kotahitanga (unity), which was a central theme of his recent public addresses.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke about the passing of the Māori King while in Tonga yesterday for the Pacific Islands Forum. Photo / Adam Pearse

Luxon was be welcomed onto the marae this afternoon alongside his wife Amanda.

They were joined by former PM Jenny Shipley and her husband Burton, former deputy PM and foreign minister Sir Don McKinnon, former governor-general Dame Silvia Cartwright, current Māori development minister Tama Potaka and Matt Bolger, son of former PM Jim Bolger.

Potaka spoke in te reo, telling the hundreds gathered the Government is at Tūrangawaewae to pay respect to Kiīngi Tūheitia and acknowledged the Māori monarchs of the past.

Luxon then spoke, with his voice breaking with emotion.

The Prime Minister said in his speech the late king was a leader whose commitment to Māori was felt “right across the country.

Prime Minister Chris Luxon said just over a week ago he and Kiingi Tūheitia spoke.

”You talked with optimism and positivity, you laughed, you were kind and you were gracious as always, that is the Kiingi Tūheitia that I will remember. I would not know that that would be our last conversation.”

He said Kiingi Tūheitia built on the legacy of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Luxon told the crowd Sir John Key sent his thoughts, saying he would always treasure his time with the king.

”He always welcomed me, and was focused on ways we could work together. He will be greatly missed,” Luxon relayed from Key.

“Kiingi Tūheitia was a humble leader, and it was through that personal humility that he held his influence.”

Luxon said his contributions to the life of this country will leave an indelible mark.

”His love for Kapa Haka and Te Matatini, his wise leadership during Covid and in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and his commitment to kotahitanga, unity, will have a lasting impact on our country.”

In previous Kīngitanga tangi, prime ministers had sat beside the casket on the mahau (veranda) of the marae. Luxon could also be seated alongside other manuhiri (visitors).

He would be taken to the wharekai for some food. It was also possible Luxon would have an audience with Tūheitia’s whānau.

During the tangi of Tūhietia’s mother Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu in 2006, members of the Defence Force were sent to help assist with proceedings.

It was possible the King’s whānau could discuss a similar arrangement for this week’s tangi.

Kīngitanga calls for apolitical mourning from politicians

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa says the tangi is not the place for political rhetoric. Photo / Adam Pearse

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa told journalists the sole purpose of the tangi was to mourn Tūheitia’s passing and not to debate politics.

“When the politicians asked that they wanted to bring their aroha on to Tūrangawaewae Marae ... that will be the kaupapa [theme].

“Politics was two weeks ago at the Koroneihana.”

The discussion surrounding Tūheitia’s succession carried with it interesting tikanga (cultural protocols).

Papa explained the origin of the Kīngitanga movement – created as British settlers drove campaigns of land confiscation across the country – had informed the practice observed to this day that iwi Waikato-Tainui, the home of the Kīngitanga, was not involved in conversations concerning Tūheitia’s successor.

He said it had been iwi across the country who had called for the Kīngitanga to be established and as such, those iwi should decide who would be the next Māori king or queen.

Kīngi Tūheitia was chosen to become King at the end of the six-day tangi for his mother Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu in 2006. It was likely a similar approach would be taken this time.

Hundreds have gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia as crowds mourn the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga

Papa, speaking as rain fell and the crowds sought cover, acknowledged contingency plans had been in place. He referenced how Tūheitia had been “looking after his health” following a period of ill health about 10 years ago which Papa described as “quite severe”.

“So there have been some discussions with Kīngi Tūhietia and with some of the senior elders as well.”

There were more than 500 volunteers involved in the tangi currently, prepping kai and facilitating proceedings that were expected to house thousands through until Tūheitia’s burial on Thursday.

He gave an entertaining description of the behind-the-scenes work done by volunteers in the “dungeon”.

“That’s where they bone the meat, that’s where they butter the bread, that’s where they cut the vegetables, the peeling and all of that goes on down there,” Papa said.

“Down there you’ll find our flaxroots whānau in gumboots and overalls and having a good old laugh with each other.

“In the downtime, there might be a 500 game or a euchre game, it’s all about trying to maintain the wonderful state of mind by having a good laugh at times.

“This is a very, very sad occasion, but with that, comes all of the facets of making sure that our people are looked after as they volunteer to do the mahi.”

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa speaks to media as the rain falls at Tūrangawaewae Marae. Photo / Adam Pearse

Despite the mourning, Papa believed there was a “buzz” around Tūrangawaewae Marae which had permeated through te ao Māori since the first national hui event of Hui ā Motu was held at the Ngāruawāhia marae.

Asked for a memory he had of Tūheitia, Papa recalled seeing the Māori King sitting at Maketu Marae, deep in thought as he looked out to Kawhia Harbour.

“He was a deep thinker. He wasn’t one that just jumped into things, he actually considered them and sometimes for quite a long time before making a response.”

