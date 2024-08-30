Tūheitia’s burial was set to occur on Thursday when his casket would be transported to the local maunga, Taupiri Mountain.

Representatives of the country’s political parties were expected to visit the marae together early next week, but Prime Minister Christopher Luxon would be attending Tūrangawaewae today as he was set to travel to Malaysia and Korea next week.

It was understood Luxon would be welcomed onto the marae this afternoon alongside his wife Amanda.

It was understood they would be joined by former PM Jenny Shipley and her husband Burton, former deputy PM and foreign minister Don McKinnon, former governor-general Dame Silvia Cartwright, current Māori development minister Tama Potaka and Matt Bolger, son of former PM Jim Bolger.

Luxon’s movements while at Tūrangawaewae hadn’t yet been confirmed but it was possible he could be given the opportunity to speak. It was likely Potaka would kōrero on his behalf as well.

In previous Kingitanga tangi, prime ministers had sat beside the casket on the mahau (veranda) of the marae. Luxon could also be seated alongside other manuhiri (visitors).

He would be taken to the wharekai for some food. It was also possible Luxon would have an audience with Tūheitia’s whānau.

During the tangi of Tūhietia’s mother Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu in 2006, members of the Defence Force were sent to help assist with proceedings.

It was possible the King’s whānau could discuss a similar arrangement for this week’s tangi.

King’s chief adviser: ‘It’s still sinking in’

Tūheitia’s chief of staff Ngira Simmonds told journalists at Tūrangawaewae marae how his grief and that of the Kingitanga whānau was still fresh.

“Personally, it’s still sinking in,” Simmonds said, the emotion clear on his face.

“I would talk to the King every day but our last conversation I will hold deeply was one of great joy and one of great hope, and his vision for kotahitanga [unity] was one that he held firm to the very end.”

When the Herald arrived this morning, whaikōrero (speeches) were being made on the area (courtyard) of the marae. Speakers, honouring their fallen monarch, addressed Tūheitia’s casket, which was adorned with a korowai. Members of Tūheitia’s whānau sat around the casket.

Hundreds of Waikato-Tainui, all dressed in black, sat on chairs around the marae and under marquees, watching a live stream broadcasting scenes from the area as rain clouds hung overhead.

Simmonds said making the Kingitanga accessible in a new digital age would form part of Tūhetia’s legacy.

“He was always very focused on how we can advance our culture, our world and everything about us into the future.

“He ushered in the age of live streaming Koroneihana, he was very keen to be ... thinking about the future but steeped in the work of his ancestors and he wouldn’t be displaced from our tikanga [cultural protocols].”

Questions about who might succeed Tūheitia were reserved for the final days of the tangi.

Simmonds said that allowed the honouring of the King’s transition from “person” to “ancestor”.

“In that transition, what we are now experiencing is the grief and the loss and, in this particular occasion, the sudden nature of all of that.

“It does initially present a sense of shock and at the moment, there [does] seem to be more questions than answers.

“However, the very nature of Kingitanga and the very nature of how we understand things; there will be a tomorrow.”

He referenced how the first Māori King, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero, initially declined the request to become King as he was concerned he was too old.

“But the people still said, ‘That’s okay because when the sun sets on you, it will rise again’, and we’ll see that take place on Thursday, the sun will rise and we will carry on,” Simmonds said.

The Māori King movement, spawned in response to British settlers’ land confiscation efforts, had transformed into an entity with regular engagement with New Zealand governments and members of Britain’s royal family.

Those relationships had been proven in the messages of condolences and respect from New Zealand politicians of all colours, as well as a statement from King Charles III, who had known the Māori King for decades and described him as a “mighty Totara”.

Last week, Kingi Tūheitia oversaw his 18th Koroneihana. Traditionally, politicians were encouraged to keep their kōrero apolitical and focus on their vision for Māori.

However, Luxon was soon challenged over his Government’s approach to Māori policies and was urged to scrap Act’s Treaty Principles Bill which aimed to redefine the Treaty principles – something many iwi believed was unnecessary and divisive.

Speaking from the mahau, Luxon reaffirmed his position National would allow the bill to first reading but would not support it into legislation.

Simmonds encouraged political leaders to join the masses and pay tribute to the King.

“I hope that they will come to mourn with us too and not think that this is just something that te iwi Māori will do, this is a loss for our entire nation and indeed the world at large,” he said.

“One of the things that I do recall in the King’s last speech is he didn’t want us to continually be at war with the Government.

“In his words, fighting is not good for our mokopuna.”

Earlier this year, King Tūheitia called for a national hui, initiated at Tūrangawaewae Marae and later hosted across the country, as he encouraged unity within te ao Māori.

