National MP Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has announced new tougher sentences for offences against public transport workers following a “worrying increase in abuse and attacks”.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said a new aggravating factor for offences against public transport workers would be introduced alongside his other sentencing reforms.

“In recent months, there has been a worrying increase in abuse and attacks on public transport workers,” Goldsmith said.

“We want to send a strong message that any attacks on bus drivers, taxi drivers, and anyone working on a public transport train or ferry will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Attacks on bus drivers and passengers have become far too common as New Zealand has faced an unprecedented crime wave.”