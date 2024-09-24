Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government to introduce tougher sentences for offences against public transport workers

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
National MP Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has announced new tougher sentences for offences against public transport workers following a “worrying increase in abuse and attacks”.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said a new aggravating factor for offences against public transport workers would be introduced alongside his other sentencing reforms.

“In recent months, there has been a worrying increase in abuse and attacks on public transport workers,” Goldsmith said.

“We want to send a strong message that any attacks on bus drivers, taxi drivers, and anyone working on a public transport train or ferry will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Attacks on bus drivers and passengers have become far too common as New Zealand has faced an unprecedented crime wave.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In July, a 39-year-old woman who police alleged was behind a brutal bus attack that left a teen boy with facial injuries and missing teeth appeared in the Manukau District Court.

The Chinese-New Zealand schoolboy was allegedly randomly attacked by the woman on an Auckland bus on June 28.

It’s alleged the woman started yelling racial slurs at the boy before attacking him with a metal rod.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Goldsmith said local authorities would be able to apply for funding for bus safety improvements, including retrofitted safety screens and real-time CCTV monitoring, from September.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the Government was also working with the public transport sector to develop new national guidance on managing passenger safety.

“Each bus operator is currently responsible for setting its own procedures for responding to attacks or altercations on board.

“As a result, inconsistent processes are plaguing the system within the same city, let alone across the country, ultimately putting passengers and hardworking bus drivers at risk.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics