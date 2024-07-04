An Auckland Transport spokesperson said they were unable to comment on the matter because it was an “ongoing police investigation”.
First Union general secretary Dennis Maga said Brown’s comments amounted to “cast[ing] aspersions on the bus driver” and said the minister lacked understanding of the incident and the wider problem of violence on public transport.
Maga said drivers are not trained like police officers to intervene in violent incidents involving weapons that could escalate and put themselves at risk of harm.
‘Horrific’ attack, community rallies around boy
National list MP Nancy Lu described the attack as “horrific”, but said the Chinese community had rallied around the boy.
Lu said the physical and mental harm the attack had caused Jason could not be understated.
Lu said as an MP she had been helping the family, who have lived in New Zealand for more than seven years, get in touch with various agencies.
Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact police on 105 and quote file number 240628/8342, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.