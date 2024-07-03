First Union says comments about the driver by Simeon Brown were unfair as drivers are not trained like police officers to intervene in violent incidents involving weapons that could escalate and put themselves at risk of harm.
The incident happened last Friday, when the Auckland schoolboy was attacked by a woman wielding a metal pole. She damaged five of the boy’s teeth as she yelled racial slurs at him. She has not yet been caught.
Brown met the victim and his parents this morning, where he told the Herald he was seeking advice on whether the driver followed proper procedure during the incident. Brown said, “It seems ... the bus driver’s priority was continuing his route”.
But First Union general secretary Dennis Maga said Brown’s comments amounted to “cast[ing] aspersions on the bus driver” and said the minister lacked understanding of the incident and the wider problem of violence on public transport.
“As a union, our advice to drivers is not to intervene in incidents of violence on buses where there is a possibility of escalation and further harm to the driver or other passengers.
“However, the sight of Minister Simeon Brown popping up from behind his desk to cast aspersions on the bus driver without any real knowledge or understanding of the sector or the incident is frustrating and unnecessary.”
Maga further said the union and bus drivers had asked the Government and Auckland Transport (AT) to take urgent action to prevent crime on the city’s public transport.
“We’ve repeatedly urged AT and the minister to take action against the growing problem of violence on our city’s public transportation by adding more security at busy stops and on buses where repeated incidents of violence are occurring,” he said.
“[Brown’s] Government and ministry have been repeatedly warned that violence on Auckland’s public transport is getting worse and greater security is needed, but as usual, they’re only interested in reacting to the crime rather than actually preventing it from happening in the first place.
“It’s particularly galling to hear these comments from a government that hastily cancelled a Fair Pay Agreement for bus drivers, which was a tripartite framework for drivers, councils and bus operators to work collaboratively in addressing systemic safety issues on our public transport networks.”
Brown responded to Maga’s comments, saying the Government was committed to improving the safety of bus drivers. He pointed to $15 million set aside in Budget 2024 to support increased safety and working conditions for drivers.
Brown said he had asked his Ministry of Transport and the New Zealand Transport Agency to work with AT to ensure all processes were followed when Friday morning’s attack happened.
“I was appalled by this unprovoked attack on a young student who was simply catching a bus. All Kiwis deserve to feel safe while using public transport,” he said.
An AT spokesperson earlier said they were unable to comment on the matter because it was an “ongoing police investigation”.