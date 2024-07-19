Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

From solving the Biden-Trump conundrum to fixing inflation, David Seymour had a big week as Acting PM - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Associate Health Minister David Seymour on his letter of expectation to Pharmac. Video / Mark Mitchell

Three key facts:

  • ACT leader David Seymour was Acting Prime Minister while PM Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters were overseas.
  • The latest Consumers Price Index showed inflation was at 3.3% in the year to June.
  • As minister responsible for Pharmac, Seymour issued a letter of expectation for the drug-buying agency on Monday.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor. She started at the Herald in 2003 and has worked in the parliamentary press gallery since 2007.

OPINION

At least ACT leader David Seymour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics