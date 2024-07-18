The number of people on a benefit reached a new record for the June quarter with 380,889 people or 11.9% of the working-age population receiving a benefit. The next-worst figure for the June quarter was June 2020 when 353,439 people or 11.5% of the working-age population were receiving a benefit.
The figures are a whisker away from hitting an all-time high under the current reporting method, although they are a way off the all-time record when measured as a proportion of the working-age population.
The record is held by December 2020, when 389,499 people were receiving a main benefit. In proportional terms, the highest rate was reached in the December quarter of 2010, when 13% of the working-age population was on a benefit. The figures include people receiving jobseeker, supported living, sole parent and other types of main benefits. It does not include people receiving superannuation.
Worryingly, the figures are tracking slightly ahead of Treasury’s May forecasts, which estimated 193,000 people would be on jobseeker or another kind of emergency benefit in June. The actual figure is 196,434, or 6.2% of the working-age population, which is historically high, equal to the June 2020 quarter and far higher than the periods of high unemployment in the early 2020s, when the percentage of the working-age population receiving jobseeker in a June quarter peaked at 5.6% in 2010.
Treasury estimates this figure will continue to rise as the Reserve Bank’s high interest rates strangle the economy to get inflation under control.