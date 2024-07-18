It means Social Development Minister Louise Upston has a long way to go before she hits the Government’s target of reducing jobseeker numbers to 50,000 below December 2023 levels by 2030, which would mean having about 130,000 people on jobseeker. Treasury’s jobseeker forecasts only go to 2028 when it forecasts 192,000 on jobseeker.

“While today’s quarterly data showing a rise in the number of people on Jobseeker benefits has been long forecast, we aren’t prepared to sit back and let Kiwis get trapped on welfare long-term,” Upston said.

“We are serious about supporting people into work and have an ambitious target to have 50,000 fewer people receiving the Jobseeker Support benefit by 2030.”

Upston listed five planks of her plan to reduce benefit numbers, which included an over-the-phone case management service targeted at jobseekers under the age of 25, new work seminars, new work check-ins, a $1.1 billion investment in frontline employment programmes, and the Government “making its view clear that benefit sanctions should be fully applied, rather than used sparingly, to incentivise job seekers to fulfil their work obligations.”

In all likelihood, the thing most likely to improve benefit statistics is a pivot to less restrictive monetary policy.

“Our work is not done, and with Jobseeker numbers forecast to keep rising until the start of 2025, more changes are coming to support people into jobs as we rebuild the economy,” Upston said.

“We are focusing on under-25s because they tend to have less work experience and are at greater risk of getting stuck on welfare for longer. Supporting them now is crucial for enhancing their long-term job prospects,” she said.

Labour’s Social Development spokeswoman Carmel Sepuloni said that “again under National, we are seeing a spike in jobseeker numbers and even less beneficiaries exiting to work”.

“They’ve talked tough about beneficiaries and bringing down unemployment, yet in almost eight months we’ve had nearly 20,000 more people on a benefit,” she said.

The Green Party’s Social Development and Employment spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March noted that a 53.7% rise in benefit sanctions over the last year, likely thanks to the new Government’s more liberal approach to deploying such sanctions was “more proof of this Government’s disdain for our communities most in need of support.

“This is the result of the Minister for Social Development’s directive to sanction more beneficiaries. Louise Upston is more interested in punishing the poor than actually supporting people into meaningful work,” he said.

“These arbitrary obligations break the spirit of people on benefits. And then if these obligations aren’t met, the consequent sanctions push these people further into the quagmire of hardship,” he said.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.