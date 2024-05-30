Liam Dann breaks down the budget for you.

The Government has announced $180.5 billion in spending for the 2024/25 financial year. An increase of $5b from $175.5b announced by the previous government in Budget 2023 for the 2023/24 financial year.

The figure of $180.5b is a small decrease from Treasury’s estimate of the 2023/24 financial year’s actual spending of $180.9b.

Budget 2024 also includes an estimated $2.57b reduction in income tax by increasing the tax thresholds.

The largest tax cut will be $1043 a year, or $40 a week. About 875,000 New Zealanders will receive this tax cut but more than 1.7 million New Zealanders will get an income tax cut of less than $200 a year.

The interactive below shows the Budget’s major spending categories and how they have changed from Budget 2023.

Many of the spending announcements for the budget cover multiple years of spending. The spending in this interactive is just for a single year.

Budget spending is grouped by categories the Treasury calls “votes”. The groupings in the interactive above are based on votes with the following modifications:

Spending on NZ Superannuation has been separated from the rest of “Social Development” spending.

Defence and Defence Force spending has been combined.

Spending on Corrections, Court, Justice and Police has been combined.

All votes where total spending is less than $1b have been combined into “Other spending”.

Individual spending allocations in the Budget are called “appropriations”. If you click on any of the categories above you can see the individual appropriations.