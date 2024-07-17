Acting Prime Minister David Seymour is signalling change is imminent for Health NZ’s board, which has reduced to just two members after two resigned and others chose not to serve another term.
The Herald this week confirmed Dr Jeff Lowe, a respected Wellington GP, and Naomi Ferguson, a former Inland Revenue chief executive, have resigned from the board more than a year before their terms were set to conclude.
Ferguson told the Herald she had resigned as of last week but she wouldn’t elaborate on why. Lowe also confirmed his resignation but didn’t make any further comment.
Terms for three board members - Amy Adams, Vanessa Stoddart and Dr Curtis Walker - concluded on July 1. Adams and Stoddart had decided not to apply for another term. Walker had applied but wouldn’t say he intended to stay on the board when asked by the Herald.