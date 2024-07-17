That left Roger Jarrold and chairman Dr Lester Levy as the two remaining board members.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti was on leave and couldn’t be interviewed on Monday, but a spokesperson for his office cited how Reti had referenced the “urgent need for transformation” within Health NZ when Levy was appointed chairman in May.

“Dr Reti is currently considering a range of further options to refresh the board, the priority being to ensure Health NZ delivers for the people of New Zealand.”

The Ministry of Health was working to fill the vacant roles ahead of the next board meeting in August.

Seymour, also an Associate Health Minister, told journalists today he believed the board appeared “quite chaotic”.

“A lot of very well-meaning clinicians are very upset about the circumstances.

“I don’t think the board they have has been doing a good job of managing their costs or managing the sector.”

Asked whether he thought the change on the board was good, Seymour indicated Reti would be making relevant announcements in the coming days.

“I think you’ll see, possibly in the next few days, more from Shane Reti.”

Reti was on holiday for the rest of this week. The Herald was expecting a response from his office about his upcoming announcement.

