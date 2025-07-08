Advertisement
New Zealand / Politics

Labour’s Deborah Russell fires up questioning former judge over Regulatory Standards Bill

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

She told the submitter that she had a 'PhD in political theory'.

A select committee hearing on David Seymour’s Regulatory Standards Bill turned into “academic jousting” on Tuesday morning as Labour’s Dr Deborah Russell went head-to-head with a retired District Court judge.

The legislation would codify a set of principles that Seymour believes are a guide to “responsible regulation” and require agencies

Politics

Politics