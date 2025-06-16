Labour MP Deborah Russell apologised after swearing at David Seymour, who is currently acting PM. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Labour MP Deborah Russell has apologised for swearing at minister acting Prime Minister David Seymour to kick off a tetchy select committee hearing.
Seymour, who is acting PM with Christopher Luxon currently travelling to China, today fronted the finance and expenditure select committee so members could scrutinise thebudget for his new Ministry of Regulation as part of Parliament’s scrutiny week.
During Seymour’s brief initial remarks to committee members, Russell and fellow Labour MP Megan Woods could be heard conversing.
After Seymour had concluded, National MP Ryan Hamilton alerted committee chairman and National MP Cameron Brewer to a “rather unparliamentary outburst” from Russell during the minister’s comments and claimed he wanted to check whether that indicated the standard of committee behaviour.
Brewer seemed happy to move on after noting any such behaviour would warrant the application of Parliament’s rules called Standing Orders.
Green MP Francisco Hernandez arrived at Parliament’s Bowen House wheeling a trolley of boxes containing “25,000 pages of Yellow Tape” - a nod to Seymour’s repeated claim his ministry was designed to reduce ineffective and restrictive regulation.
Unfortunately for Hernandez, the trolley didn’t make it into the select committee room. He instead carried one box in with him that he kept at his feet.
