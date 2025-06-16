However, Seymour quickly piped up, asking Russell what she had said.

“It’s something I should have kept under my breath,” Russell responded.

“Well, just tell, people would like to know,” Seymour replied.

“I believe I said, ‘For f**** sake’ in response to something you said,” Russell said bluntly, to which Seymour chuckled.

“That’s the standard of the Labour Party, they’re swearing already,” he proclaimed with a grin.

Acting PM David Seymour was in select committee this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Russell confirmed to Brewer she had withdrawn the comment and apologised.

Labour MP Duncan Webb appeared to follow Russell’s example, claiming later in the committee meeting Seymour was “making shit up”.

Webb questioned Seymour about his comments around the Ministry of Regulation’s work around flour dust standards.

Webb wasn’t happy with Seymour’s comments, accusing him of conflating Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment advice with a change in regulations.

“Time and again, you [Seymour] have suggested that you have changed the rules ... do you want to correct that, or are you going to keep saying things which are not accurate?”

As Seymour was answering, he was cut off by Webb who told him he was, “making shit up”.

When challenged, Webb said he was “not here to answer your [Seymour’s] questions,” before apologising for swearing.

It wasn’t the only political tension from the morning’s select committee.

Green MP Francisco Hernandez arrived at Parliament’s Bowen House wheeling a trolley of boxes containing “25,000 pages of Yellow Tape” - a nod to Seymour’s repeated claim his ministry was designed to reduce ineffective and restrictive regulation.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, the trolley didn’t make it into the select committee room. He instead carried one box in with him that he kept at his feet.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.