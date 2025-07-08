Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The rise of a New York socialist and the challenge to Labour here - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The experience of New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani can offer some lessons for the Labour Party in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

The experience of New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani can offer some lessons for the Labour Party in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THREE FACTS

  • The New York Democratic Party has selected Zohran Mamdani, a “democratic socialist”, as its candidate for mayor.
  • Populism and distrust of the establishment is sweeping through democratic countries everywhere.
  • The Labour Party in New Zealand is considering what policy platform to take to the next election.

New York is on track to elect a self-proclaimed democratic-socialist and Muslim mayor. Stranger things have not often happened. Is there a lesson for Labour and Chris Hipkins? You bet.

In New York, the Democratic Party more or less controls the political life and in the party’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand