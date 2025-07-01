Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

UK govt guts key welfare reforms to win vote after internal rebellion

By James Pheby
AFP·
3 mins to read

The government backed down on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits on June 27. Photo / Justin Tallis, AFP

The government backed down on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits on June 27. Photo / Justin Tallis, AFP

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer avoided a humiliating parliamentary defeat on key welfare reforms on Tuesday, after making last-minute concessions in the face of the most serious internal rebellion of his year-long premiership.

Starmer had already staged an authority-sapping climbdown last week on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World