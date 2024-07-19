Advertisement
Transport Minister Simeon Brown announces pothole repairs within 24 hours in road maintenance blitz

Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced the newly agreed maintenance targets for state highways today. Photo / NZME

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is continuing his war on the country’s potholes, announcing targets to fix almost all within 24 hours of identification.

Brown said the Government’s new pothole repair targets agreed between NZTA and roading contractors include:

  • 95% of potholes on high-volume, national and arterial state highways are to be repaired within 24 hours of identification
  • 85% of potholes on regional, primary collector, and secondary collector state highways are to be repaired within 24 hours of identification.

Last month the Government announced it would spend $4 billion over the next three years fixing and preventing potholes on state highways and local roads nationwide.

Auckland was to get a $478 million boost in pothole funding; Waikato $214m and Canterbury allocated $187m in funding.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell
A total of $2.07b in funding would go towards state highway potholes and $1.9b for local road potholes.

”We have ring-fenced this record investment in the Pothole Prevention Fund to resealing, rehabilitation and drainage maintenance works to ensure that NZTA and councils get our state highways and local roads up to the safe and reliable standards that Kiwis expect,” Brown said.

The NZ Transport Agency confirmed indicative funding levels for the Pothole Prevention Fund for the regions, ranging from $7m in Nelson to $478m for Auckland.

Both regular road users and freight operators would benefit from ensuring a greater number of potholes on state highways are identified and fixed within 24 hours, Brown said.

Pothole repairs on the region's highways are an ongoing focus of NZTA. Photo / NZME
“Increasing productivity to help rebuild our economy is a key priority for the Government, and boosting pothole repairs and prevention will deliver a safe and efficient network that will support this growth.

“Our Government has inherited a significant backlog of road maintenance across the network. We are now catching up on the maintenance deficit to ensure that Kiwis and freight can get to where they need to go, quickly and safely.

“Potholes are a safety hazard and cause significant disruption, which is why I encourage all New Zealanders that see a pothole on our highways to report it to NZTA immediately by calling 0800 44 44 49.”

Brown said pothole progress would be tracked through automated real-time reporting by August 1, with NZTA already holding daily operational calls with suppliers to monitor performance and identify trends.

