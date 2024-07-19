Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A total of $2.07b in funding would go towards state highway potholes and $1.9b for local road potholes.

”We have ring-fenced this record investment in the Pothole Prevention Fund to resealing, rehabilitation and drainage maintenance works to ensure that NZTA and councils get our state highways and local roads up to the safe and reliable standards that Kiwis expect,” Brown said.

The NZ Transport Agency confirmed indicative funding levels for the Pothole Prevention Fund for the regions, ranging from $7m in Nelson to $478m for Auckland.

Both regular road users and freight operators would benefit from ensuring a greater number of potholes on state highways are identified and fixed within 24 hours, Brown said.

Pothole repairs on the region's highways are an ongoing focus of NZTA. Photo / NZME

“Increasing productivity to help rebuild our economy is a key priority for the Government, and boosting pothole repairs and prevention will deliver a safe and efficient network that will support this growth.

“Our Government has inherited a significant backlog of road maintenance across the network. We are now catching up on the maintenance deficit to ensure that Kiwis and freight can get to where they need to go, quickly and safely.

“Potholes are a safety hazard and cause significant disruption, which is why I encourage all New Zealanders that see a pothole on our highways to report it to NZTA immediately by calling 0800 44 44 49.”

Brown said pothole progress would be tracked through automated real-time reporting by August 1, with NZTA already holding daily operational calls with suppliers to monitor performance and identify trends.