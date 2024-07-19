Biden, 81, has faced increasing pressure from party heavyweights to cede his position as the Democrats’ presidential candidate after a shoddy debate performance against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, raised fears about his age and ability to win in November.

He has pushed back defiantly against those calls, arguing that he has won millions of votes in primary races over the past several months and is Democratic voters’ choice. As recently as Wednesday, he vowed “I am all in” the 2024 race.

However, a Democratic congressional aide said the writing appeared to be on the wall after senior members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, reportedly urged him to drop out.

”It feels like it’s a matter of ... when, not if,” the aide said.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a close Biden ally, told CNN on Thursday that Biden would be “resting and reflecting” this weekend as he recovers from Covid.

He had been asking for information on polling data and was weighing seriously the input of those he trusted and admired, Coons said, adding that he still thought Biden was the best candidate.

Biden is convalescing at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He had no public events on Thursday after concluding a trip to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden is recovering at home from Covid as calls within his party to quit the presidential race are said to be growing. Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden’s campaign is focusing on three out of seven battleground states after the TV debate – a narrow path to victory. Officials have rejected suggestions that he is ready to step aside.

”He is not wavering on anything. The President has made his decision,” deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks said in Milwaukee, where the Republican convention is taking place.

”Joe Biden has said he is running for President of the United States. Our campaign is moving forward.”

However, another source in the Biden campaign said the opposite: “Yes, it’s over. Just a matter of time.”

Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper, of Colorado, said he believed Biden was working towards a decision and would opt for what was best for the country.

”Joe Biden has always put the country first. He’s done what’s best for America ... I think he’ll keep doing so,” Hickenlooper told Reuters on Wednesday, adding there were indications it would be best for the US if he stepped aside.

Former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed Representative Adam Schiff’s call for Biden to step aside, according to a top White House source with direct knowledge of the matter. However, a source close to Pelosi – one of the most influential figures in the Democratic Party – said Schiff did not consult Pelosi before making his concerns public.