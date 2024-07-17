“It is absolutely rotten to the core for a minister to be asserting his bias, prejudice or influence over a board in that way,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“Seymour thinks it is inappropriate for Pharmac to consider the Treaty, I say it is inappropriate for a racist to decide the Treaty’s place in the health sector.

“We are more likely to die from cancer and preventable illnesses but are the least likely to receive medical treatment. If David Seymour is willing to turn a blind eye to data because it doesn’t serve his anti-Tiriti agenda, then he is unfit to serve as a minister. People’s lives and oranga are at stake.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a statement, Seymour said he considered “Te Pāti Māori’s opposition an endorsement.”

“They speak for perhaps 1 in 6 Māori. The vast majority of New Zealanders, including the vast majority of Māori, want nothing to do with their race fanaticism.”

The directive was one of several included in Seymour’s letter of expectation sent to the agency in May but released publicly yesterday. Others included improving public trust and increasing consultation with patients and advocacy groups.

On the directive related to the Treaty of Waitangi, Seymour said the previous letter of expectation to the agency had included a specific expectation to consider how it could contribute to “embedding Te Tiriti o Waitangi across the health sector”.

“I do not believe this is an appropriate expectation to place on Pharmac.

“Pharmac’s role should focus on delivering improved health outcomes underpinned by robust data and evidence, in accordance with its statutory responsibilities. This should serve all New Zealanders based on actual need, without assigning their background as a proxy of need.”

Associate Health Minister David Seymour during his presentation at Pharmac in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While he said there was no proof considering the Treaty had led to poorer health outcomes, Seymour believed it distracted from good outcomes. He noted he wasn’t opposed to considering ethnicity when delivering healthcare in cases where it was warranted, but said that was rare.

Labour’s health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall claimed Seymour’s directive took New Zealand backwards.

“There will be a lot of missed opportunities for improving the healthcare of New Zealanders without considering Te Tiriti.”

Green Party MP Hūhana Lyndon said ignoring the Treaty would “betray Māori” and aggravate already severe health inequities.

“Māori have been historically under served by our health system resulting in some shocking disparities across a wide range of indicators. Support for Māori health is a step towards equity.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.