Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The Government has made its own problem with Pharmac – Steve Maharey

By Steve Maharey
5 mins to read
Cancer patients will see an increased rate of new drugs entering the country. Photo / Getty Images

Cancer patients will see an increased rate of new drugs entering the country. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • National campaigned on funding 13 cancer treatments available in Australia, but these were not announced as part of Budget 2024.
  • An alliance of haematologists and health groups wrote to the Prime Minister and other ministers, urging them to honour the pre-election pledge to the 21,000 Kiwis with blood cancers.
  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis has expressed regret the new drugs couldn’t be funded in this Budget but restated her determination to see the promise honoured.

AN ALTERNATIVE VIEW: Bryce Edwards’ Political Roundup

Steve Maharey is a former chair of Pharmac and an ex-Labour Government minister

OPINION

The Government has a problem of its own

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand