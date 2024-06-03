An open letter on behalf of 16 cancer organisations has called for the Government to “make good” on its commitment to fund 13 new cancer drugs, which were promised by National before the election.

Addressed to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Associate Minister of Health David Seymour, the letter said cancer patients and advocates “sat in disbelief” when Budget 2024 was announced.

The National Party campaigned on funding, from this year, 13 cancer treatments available in Australia, but these were not announced as part of Budget 2024.

“We have now learned that those 13 medicines may not be funded for at least a year,” the letter read.

“Patients don’t have a year to wait and will sadly have to look at all the heartbreaking scenarios your party wanted to put an end to. Bowel cancer patients have already been waiting for 22 years, the last time a new medicine was funded to treat them.”

The letter called for Luxon, Willis and Seymour to “make good” on their commitment to fund the 13 new medicines “with the utmost urgency”.

“We know many New Zealanders voted for you because you stated you would fund the new cancer medicines. They are devastated that you have not honoured this commitment of all the commitments you made. Unlike other promises, lives will be lost if these medicines are not funded,” the letter read.

It welcomed the opportunity for cancer organisations to work with the Government to address New Zealand’s medicines crisis, “that sees hundreds of thousands of Kiwis miss out on medicines that are funded in most other developed countries”.

“But for now, let’s make a start and see you deliver on your commitment to fund those 13 cancer medicines,” it read.

The letter comes after Finance Minister Willis received a grilling from Q+A host Jack Tame on why cancer drugs promised in the campaign had not been immediately introduced.

She conceded the party could have done a better job at communicating the wait to people who rely on the drugs to live.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Alex Burton

“I’ll accept that,” she said.

Willis expressed regret the new drugs couldn’t be funded in this Budget but restated her determination to see the promise honoured.

The 13 new cancer drugs, recommended by the Cancer Control Agency, were supposed to be funded by reinstating the $5 prescription co-payment that the former Government removed. The current Government’s plan was to reinstate the co-payment from July 1 with exemptions for people under 14, over 65 and holders of the Community Services Card.

National’s pre-election policy document said it would cost $280 million over the next four years, with $70m of that funding starting in the 2024/25 financial year.

Health Minister Shane Reti was less regretful when speaking to the Herald, arguing the policy had always been that the drugs would be funded through revenue from the co-payments and that hadn’t taken effect yet.

“My expectation is that when we have revenue towards year one from co-payments, then we’ll look as to whether we need further revenue from Pharmac and I’ll have discussions with my colleagues and then we’ll work with Pharmac to meet the obligations that we said we would,” he said.

Meanwhile, Act leader and Associate Health Minister Seymour said money had been put aside to deal with a $270m fiscal cliff in Pharmac but “I don’t think anybody knew how big the fiscal cliff was”.

He believed those supporting funding for the 13 new cancer drugs had been let down by the circumstances the Government faced.

“I don’t think the Government has made an active choice, and I’m not sure how the Government could have made a better choice.

“Obviously if we didn’t face this fiscal cliff situation that would have been pretty tough, but Nicola Willis and I just sat down and looked at each other and said, ‘We don’t have any choice, we’ve got to put money in to deal with this fiscal cliff’,” Seymour said.

The letter was delivered on behalf of the following cancer organisations:

Patient Voice Aotearoa

Breast Cancer Foundation

Cancer Society

Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition

Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand

Lung Foundation New Zealand

Melanoma New Zealand

Bowel Cancer New Zealand

Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand

Gut Cancer Foundation New Zealand

Brain Tumour Support New Zealand

Head and Neck Cancer Support Network New Zealand

Ovarian Cancer Foundation New Zealand

Myeloma New Zealand

Talk Peach

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Advocates New Zealand

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.