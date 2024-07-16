Cost-of-living crisis over? New data expected to show inflation falling

At the supermarket: Food prices have fallen, will the rest of the Consumer Price Index follow? Photo / file

Consumers Price Index data today should provide some certainty about how far inflation has fallen and how likely interest rate cuts are later this year.

Last week, the Reserve Bank shifted the tone of its language, expressing confidence that inflation will be back inside its mandated 1-3% range before the end of the year.

But the real test comes today when we see the hard data on what’s happened to prices in the three months to June 30.

In the year to March 31, the annual rate dipped to 4%, a vast improvement on the precarious peak of 7.3% in the year to June 2022.

Economists expect another fall in the topline Consumer Price Index (CPI) number. ANZ and ASB are picking a 0.4% quarterly rise, for an annual figure of 3.3%. Kiwibank is picking 3.4%.