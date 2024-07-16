Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cost-of-living crisis over? New data expected to show inflation falling

Liam Dann
By
2 mins to read
At the supermarket: Food prices have fallen, will the rest of the Consumer Price Index follow? Photo / file

At the supermarket: Food prices have fallen, will the rest of the Consumer Price Index follow? Photo / file

Consumers Price Index data today should provide some certainty about how far inflation has fallen and how likely interest rate cuts are later this year.

Last week, the Reserve Bank shifted the tone of its language, expressing confidence that inflation will be back inside its mandated 1-3% range before the end of the year.

But the real test comes today when we see the hard data on what’s happened to prices in the three months to June 30.

In the year to March 31, the annual rate dipped to 4%, a vast improvement on the precarious peak of 7.3% in the year to June 2022.

Economists expect another fall in the topline Consumer Price Index (CPI) number. ANZ and ASB are picking a 0.4% quarterly rise, for an annual figure of 3.3%. Kiwibank is picking 3.4%.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Westpac is taking a more cautious line, picking 0.6% and 3.5% for the year. That is closer to the RBNZ’s pick (3.6%) when it delivered its last set of forecasts in its May Monetary Policy Statement.

“We are increasingly comfortable that sub-3% inflation will be achieved in the second half of 2024 and that conditions are in place that will sustain 1-3% inflation,” ASB senior economist Mark Smith said.

Regardless of the topline figure, much of the focus on today’s data will be on progress in bringing down sticky, non-tradeable inflation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Non-tradeable inflation measures final goods and services that do not face foreign competition and is an indicator of domestic demand and supply conditions.

Tradeable inflation measures final goods and services that are influenced by foreign markets.

Tradeable inflation was just 1.6% in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter (compared with 3% in the 12 months to the December 2023 quarter).

Non-tradeable inflation was 5.8% in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter (compared with 5.9% in the 12 months to the December 2023 quarter), driven by rent, construction of new houses, and cigarettes and tobacco.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.


Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business