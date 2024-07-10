Annual food prices drop for first time in six years - fruit and veges lead the way

Good news for the inflation fight as food prices continue to ease, Stats NZ figures show.

Food prices in New Zealand decreased 0.3% in the 12 months to June 2024, the first annual decrease in nearly six years (August 2018), according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The decrease in food prices was driven by lower prices for tomatoes, cheese, and potatoes,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

In the 12 months to June 2024, prices for fruit and vegetables, and meat, poultry, and fish fell 16.1% and 1.4% respectively.

“The decrease for fruit and vegetable prices is the largest recorded since the series began, as prices fell from the record-high level in June 2023,” Mitchell said.

All other broad food groups increased in price in the 12 months to June 2024.