‘No surprises’ - Government rolling out new speed camera signs

For decades the “no surprises” rule has protected politicians from being embarrassed by problematic information entering the public domain without their knowing. As of this month, they are extending the same principle to motorists, who will come to enjoy what the last Government called a “no surprises” approach to speed cameras.
Starting this month, speed camera signs for fixed speed cameras will be rolled out across the country to encourage drivers to check their speeds. It means a change of tack for speed cameras, with the Government now focusing on enforcement rather than raising revenue by pinging speedsters.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said “providing Kiwis with an opportunity to check their speed and slow down in high crash areas where speed cameras are located will avoid speeding tickets and the more tragic consequences of speeding”.
“Speed cameras should be about improving safety, not raising revenue. And that’s why they should be sign-posted so Kiwis have a fair warning to slow down and avoid a ticket. It’s the right thing to do,” Brown said.