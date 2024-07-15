Advertisement
‘No surprises’ - Government rolling out new speed camera signs

Thomas Coughlan
By
2 mins to read
Transport Minister Simeon Brown praised the rollout of the signs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

For decades the “no surprises” rule has protected politicians from being embarrassed by problematic information entering the public domain without their knowing. As of this month, they are extending the same principle to motorists, who will come to enjoy what the last Government called a “no surprises” approach to speed cameras.

Starting this month, speed camera signs for fixed speed cameras will be rolled out across the country to encourage drivers to check their speeds. It means a change of tack for speed cameras, with the Government now focusing on enforcement rather than raising revenue by pinging speedsters.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said “providing Kiwis with an opportunity to check their speed and slow down in high crash areas where speed cameras are located will avoid speeding tickets and the more tragic consequences of speeding”.

“Speed cameras should be about improving safety, not raising revenue. And that’s why they should be sign-posted so Kiwis have a fair warning to slow down and avoid a ticket. It’s the right thing to do,” Brown said.

“Speed cameras are a critical tool to crack down on drivers who are breaking the law and putting other New Zealanders’ lives at risk. While our Government is directing investment toward road policing and enforcement to improve road safety, our focus is on improving safety outcomes, not fleecing drivers’ pockets,” he said.

In 2019, the previous Government announced that speed camera signs would be phased in across the country, but the rollout never occurred.

Brown said the rollout had begun and was expected to finish in June next year.

The rollout takes place as NZTA - Waka Kotahi takes over speed cameras from the police. The first NZTA-operated camera in Kawakawa, Northland, is meant to be live by the end of this month, with a second in Taupaki, Auckland expected to go live by August.

By June 2025, about 106 police-operated cameras will be progressively transferred to NZTA, each of which will have signage installed.

Signage will be rolled out to notify motorists of static fixed-state speed cameras. Mobile speed cameras will also continue to be used for enforcement.

Mobile speed cameras will not be sign-posted.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.

