‘No surprises’ - Government rolling out new speed camera signs

“Speed cameras are a critical tool to crack down on drivers who are breaking the law and putting other New Zealanders’ lives at risk. While our Government is directing investment toward road policing and enforcement to improve road safety, our focus is on improving safety outcomes, not fleecing drivers’ pockets,” he said.

In 2019, the previous Government announced that speed camera signs would be phased in across the country, but the rollout never occurred.

Brown said the rollout had begun and was expected to finish in June next year.

The rollout takes place as NZTA - Waka Kotahi takes over speed cameras from the police. The first NZTA-operated camera in Kawakawa, Northland, is meant to be live by the end of this month, with a second in Taupaki, Auckland expected to go live by August.

By June 2025, about 106 police-operated cameras will be progressively transferred to NZTA, each of which will have signage installed.

Signage will be rolled out to notify motorists of static fixed-state speed cameras. Mobile speed cameras will also continue to be used for enforcement.

Mobile speed cameras will not be sign-posted.

