Speed cameras have been targeted in a wave of wilful damage in Auckland. File photo / Martin Sykes

Police are asking for information after speed cameras around Auckland have been damaged, with one appearing to have been shot.

Counties Manukau South area commander Inspector Joe Hunter said there had been recent indicents of wilful damage to safe speed cameras in parts of the district.

Cameras around Waiuku appear to have been especially targeted.

”The stands that these cameras sit upon have been forced down or pushed over, and in one concerning incident, the bottom of a camera appears to have been shot by a firearm,” Hunter said in a statement.

”We’d like to remind people that speed cameras are proven to be effective in reducing deaths and injuries on the roads where they are operating.

“Damage to these cameras increases the chances of your loved ones not making it home safely.”

If you have any information about these incidents, please call police on 105,quoting file number 240304/8260. You can also contact police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking “Update Report” and reference the above file number.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.