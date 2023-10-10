Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: National, Act and NZ First are most likely to govern, but what might that look like?

Derek Cheng
By
13 mins to read
Mike Hosking Leaders Breakfast with Chris Luxon.

ANALYSIS

Latest polling trends show NZ First holding the balance of power and National and Act unable to hold a parliamentary majority without Winston Peters.

It might seem an unlikely trinity, given that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics