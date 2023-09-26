Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: National Party sanctions benefit policy goes against evidence - expert, WEAG says

Michael Neilson
By
8 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon speaks to the media in Kumeū.

ANALYSIS

The National Party wants a greater focus on benefit sanctions to help move people into employment, which an expert says goes against prevailing evidence and can simply lead to “more hardship”.

However, University of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics