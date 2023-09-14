The National Party's Agriculture and Trade spokesman Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

RNZ

Farmers will no longer need resource consent to build water storage in most situations if National is in power, Agriculture and Trade spokesman Todd McClay says.

He said the country’s economy was based on its primary sector so National would make it easier to invest in water storage, and cut other red tape limiting food production, such as a requirement to get resource consent to grow fruit and vegetables.

“The primary sector - including horticulture, viticulture, forestry and pastoral farming - contributes more than three-quarters of New Zealand’s goods exports and underpins the standard of living of every New Zealander,” McClay said.

“However, farmers and growers are immensely frustrated by over-bearing regulation that holds back higher productivity and investment and does not protect the environment.”

Unlocking potential through water storage is one of 12 policy priorities requested by Federated Farmers for the new government to act on.

McClay said the country had abundant freshwater, but less than 10 per cent was captured and stored.

“Current rules make it all but impossible to build new water storage,” he said, with consents often taking years and costing millions of dollars.

“As a result, farmers are left with unreliable access to water, and urban areas face water restrictions in dry years.”

Resource consents for water storage on land would be eliminated.

However, because water is a precious resource, consents would still be required to take water from rivers or lakes.

The party intended to have more to say on this topic in its soon-to-be-released freshwater policy.

McClay said horticulture was a vital part of the primary sector and no consent should be required to grow fruit and vegetables commercially.

“Even rotating crops requires permission from regional councils. This endless bureaucracy is a major contributor to vegetable prices rising 56 per cent since 2020, adding to the cost-of-living crisis.”

The main points National is proposing:

No longer require farmers to have a resource consent to build a water storage pond on farmland, unless wetlands or Significant Natural Areas are affected

Councils will be required to approve or decline consents for other types of water storage within two years of an application

Consents for water storage will be extended to 30 years. Under Labour, consents only last 10 years, not long enough to recover investment costs

Make commercially grown fruit and vegetables for human consumption a permitted activity under the Resource Management Act, meaning growers will not have to obtain a resource consent to grow food or rotate crops within a catchment

“These changes will get rid of rid of restrictions that most New Zealanders would be surprised to know even exist,” McClay said.

While some regulations were needed to protect the environment, some rules existed “for rules’ sake” and added to cost pressures and they would be axed if National won the election, he said.

- RNZ