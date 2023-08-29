Some details have already been confirmed, including movement in the tax bracket Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis say their tax policy will deliver $14.6 billion of tax cuts - higher than expected.

The plan is paid for by about $8.4b of cuts and $6.2b of revenue increases, including taxing foreign buyers - after National ends the foreign buyers ban for some homes, online gambling, and raising charges on visas.

Luxon said the plan would target the “squeezed middle” by lifting income tax brackets to compensate for inflation. The party has called it a “Back Pocket Boost”.

The $14,000 threshold will rise to $15,600; the $48,000 threshold will rise to $53,500 and the $70,000 threshold will rise to $78,100.

Those changes will mean tax cuts to earners. Someone earning $60,000 will get an extra $50 a fortnight. A household on $120,000 without children would get $100 a fortnight and an average income household with children would get $250 a fortnight.

A superannuitant couple would get $26 a fortnight.

“New Zealand should be a country where if you work hard, you can get ahead. But after years of economic mismanagement by Labour, topped off by two years of rampant inflation, huge increases in interest rates, and a shrinking economy, most Kiwis are going backwards,” Luxon said.

“National’s Back Pocket Boost tax relief plan will increase after-tax pay for the squeezed middle, making a family with kids, on the average income of $120,000, up to $250 a fortnight better off, and an average-income child-free household up to $100 a fortnight better off.”

The party is expanding working for families and expand some tax credits, which target tax relief.

The plan includes four main tax changes, three of which trigger on 1 July 2024.

These are:

Shifting income tax brackets to compensate for inflation

Expanding tax credits to reach more modest income earners

Introducing the FamilyBoost childcare tax credit

Increasing Working for Families tax credits for working families (from 1 April 2024).

Against expectation, the party has opted to have all of the main changes trigger at the first budget after the election, with the interest deductibility changes and Working for Families changes triggering earlier - the current fiscal year.

This contributes to the massive cost of the plan - $14b.

The party reckons a Foreign Buyer Tax would bring in about $700m. The party says it will keep the foreign buyer ban for homes worth less than $2m.

Homes worth more than $2m could be sold to foreign buyers but these would be taxed at 15 per cent.

Willis said the cost of the plan would be paid for through trough some spending cuts and tax hikes.

The spending cuts include:

$594 million on average per year reduction in spending on back-office functions in government departments, excluding non-core and frontline agencies

$400 million on average per year reduction in government spending on consultants

$590 million on average per year Climate Dividend, returning taxes raised on climate polluters to Kiwi families rather than giving subsidies to large corporates.

The tax hikes include:

$740 million on average per year from introducing a 15 per cent foreign buyer tax on purchase of houses worth over $2 million

$525 million on average per year from ending the commercial building depreciation tax break

$179 million on average per year from closing a tax loophole and ensuring offshore operators delivering online gambling to New Zealanders, pay tax

$123 million on average per year from moving to user-pays immigration levies, excluding tourist visas. Labour has itself looked at closing the loophole for online gambling, but reckons it is difficult.

