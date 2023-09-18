Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Winston Peters on why he might get Nicola Willis’ job, and how Act is too soft on Treaty issues

Thomas Coughlan
By
8 mins to read
NZ First leader Winston Peters on working with Luxon and the Nats, from his standup after his public meeting in Paraparaumu. Video / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters thinks the next Government needs someone with experience.

In a speech at a hall at the Kapiti Impact Church, in Paraparaumu just north of Wellington, Peters said Parliament needed someone with experience shepherding

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics