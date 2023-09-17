Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: National and Act - where the policy differences lie

Audrey Young
By
13 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon (left) and Act leader David Seymour could be sitting down to coalition talks in four weeks. Photo / RNZ

National leader Christopher Luxon (left) and Act leader David Seymour could be sitting down to coalition talks in four weeks. Photo / RNZ

National is not Act and Act is not National. Audrey Young looks at where the tensions could lie in any coalition negotiations.

If National and Act get to negotiate to form

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics