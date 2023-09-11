Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

‘Confidence-only’: An Act bluff or a real prospect of a policy-by-policy minority government?

Derek Cheng
By
4 mins to read
Act Party leader David Seymour showed off 'Big Pinky' and spoke to the media in Ellerslie. Video / NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

A policy-by-policy government, with each issue only progressing if there’s a parliamentary majority.

And another election next year if, by Budget 2024, there’s no agreement on government spending.

This is the hypothetical possibility in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics