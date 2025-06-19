The unprecedented announcement today by Foreign Minister Winston Peters that New Zealand will withhold funding from the realm country until the Cook Islands Government “takes concrete steps to repair the relationship and restore trust” means there has been no meaningful repair in the relationship. In the past three years, that funding has amounted to $194 million.

Relations broke down in April after Cooks Prime Minister Mark Brown signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with China without consulting New Zealand, as required under its governing arrangement.

It was hoped – clearly forlornly – to have something sorted out by August 4 when the Cooks mark its 60th anniversary of self-government in free association with New Zealand. Peters and Brown met in Nice last week at the UN Oceans conference, but only fleetingly.

NZ v Cooks, not NZ v China

Peters raised the Cook Islands issue with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing in February, questioning what sort of advice China had relied upon when Wang repeatedly referred to New Zealand as having “third party” status, rather than having a constitutional status in governing arrangements. Whether it was genuine ignorance on the part of China or feigned ignorance will never be proven. But essentially, this is a crisis between New Zealand and the Cooks, not New Zealand and China.

The timing of Peters’ announcement is curious given Luxon’s visit. Peters’ office can claim that he made the statement in response to queries from the Cook Islands News, which has the story splashed across its front page today. The decision to pause funding was conveyed to Mark Brown on June 4, over two weeks ago. And Luxon has been kept informed of developments.

It’s on to Nato

Meanwhile, the world waits for US President Donald Trump to decide whether to send in B-2 stealth bombers to destroy Iranian nuclear facilities in a mountainside bunker. Were it a single strike, guaranteed not to escalate the war, it may be a quick decision. But it is not. He has to contend with domestic disputes over getting involved in another Middle East conflict, not to mention the possibility of escalation and disruption to global trade if the Strait of Hormuz is closed. But the signals coming out of Trump’s press conference this morning suggest that it will happen.

China’s position, unlike its initial equivocation when Russia invaded Ukraine, has been unequivocal in its condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iran.

Luxon is heading to a Nato summit in the Netherlands next Tuesday and Wednesday – which Trump is also scheduled to attend – and will be able to give a fresh perspective on China’s take. Herald political editor Thomas Coughlan is in Shanghai with Luxon and will travel with him to Beijing later today to cover the big meetings.

Who’s in the business delegation?

We know the Prime Minister likes to say he has the A-team on his business delegations when he travels abroad, so who is with him in China at present?

Delegates include Dame Therese Walsh, Air NZ chair (and delegation leader); Greg Foran, Air NZ CEO; David Bortolussi, The a2 Milk Company CEO; Willie Wiese, Alliance Group CEO; Carrie Hurihanganui, Auckland Airport CEO; Sarah Ottrey, Christchurch International Airport CEO; Rhy Griffiths, Deer Industry NZ CEO; Jason Judkins, Fiordland Lobster Company CEO; Miles Hurrell, Fonterra CEO; Bernard Duignan, Goodman Fielder CEO; Simon Limmer, Indevin Group CEO; Nathan Guy, Meat Industry Association chair; Mahara Inglis, MitoQ CEO; Rachel Taulelei, Moana NZ Sealord chair; Todd Moyle, Ngāi Tahu Holdings CEO; John McKinnon, NZ China Council chair; Fran O’Sullivan, NZ INC managing director; Dame Pania Tyson Nathan, NZ Māori Tourism CEO; Gus Gilmore, Te Pūkenga - NZIST CEO; Mark Piper, Plant and Food Research CEO; Grant McBeath, Rockit Global CEO; Andy Borland, Scales Corporation managing director; Dan Boulton, Silver Fern Farms CEO; Louie Li, The Beauty Lab Collective managing director; Mark Rushworth, Up Education CEO; Nic Smith, Victoria University of Wellington Vice-Chancellor; Zhiqiang Li, Westland Dairy executive director; and Nathan Flowerday, Zespri chair.

Some things are best left unsaid

Talk about needlessly creating problems. Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith revealed this week that a sovereignty clause in the draft settlement with Te Whānui-a-Apanui was now unacceptable to the Crown. It is an agree-to-disagree clause about whether the tribe ceded sovereignty. Former minister (and Wellington mayoral candidate) Andrew Little agreed to it. Previous settlements have been silent on it.

As Julia Gabel reports, the deed says Te Whānau-ā-Apanui consider they are a sovereign nation that never ceded sovereignty to the Crown and retain that sovereignty today, while the Crown considers its sovereignty today as incontrovertible.

Quite why the previous minister would include such a contentious new element in settlements is completely inconsistent and unnecessary, and Goldsmith was right to reject it. It is the sort of clause that should be in all agreements or none, and preferably none. Settlements should remain silent.

By the way...

• Paul Goldsmith, the Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister, decided to read Jacinda Ardern’s memoir in a personal way by having her read it to him as an audiobook through his Spotify account. He says that he had just got to the part where she was elected to Parliament when he was told he had used up his monthly sub allowance. And while he was interested in her work, it was not quite enough for him to bust his sub for. So he’ll continue listening in a few weeks. The book, A Different Kind of Power, has made The New York Times’ Best Sellers list this week, at No. 3 on the non-fiction list (combined print and e-book).

• You sometimes see some oddly dressed people around Parliament. The oddest last night was the MP for Hamilton East, Ryan Hamilton (yes, his real name), who is, not surprisingly, a massive Chiefs supporter. He has a bet going with Christchurch-based colleague Hamish Campbell; if the Chiefs win the Super Rugby title on Saturday, Campbell has to wear the Chiefs’ scarf to caucus on Tuesday, and similarly for Hamilton if the Crusaders win.

Quote unquote

“We leave it to the small cabal of ill-informed critics of our foreign policy approach to shout impotently at clouds. They are good at that” – Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Aukus critics in a speech at the NZ Institute of International Affairs.

Micro quiz

Who replaced David Parker as Labour’s foreign affairs spokesperson? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Goes to Labour’s Deborah Russell,who said “for f***’s sake”not once under her breath, but a second time when Act leader David Seymour asked her what she had said. Still, as we know from recent utterances, it could have been worse.

Bouquet

Goes to Carolyn Tremain, the outgoing head of MBIE, for being on top of her game at Parliament’s Scrutiny Week, appearing alongside at least six ministers for at least nine different portfolios. Nominated by theHeraldand Newstalk ZB Press Gallery reporters, who were mightily impressed with her.

Quiz answer: Peeni Henare, former Defence Minister.

