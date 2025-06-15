Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Simeon Brown challenges Treasury over plans to cut health spending

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown (left) said he disputes the figures. Photo / Dean Purcell

Health Minister Simeon Brown (left) said he disputes the figures. Photo / Dean Purcell

Health Minister Simeon Brown has attacked Treasury officials over their analysis of his Health Delivery Plan, which said Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora will need to double its spending-cut target in the coming year and limit health workforce pay increases to an “unprecedented” degree.

Health NZ told Treasury it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics