There are three deputy commissioners under Levy: Roger Jarrold, Ken Whelan and Kylie Clegg.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the commissioners for their work to date and I look forward to working with them as they deliver on their plan and as we transition to a board,” Brown said.

On Friday, he outlined his priorities as health minister, among which was reducing emergency department (ED) waiting times.

“Emergency departments are the beating hearts of hospitals – if they are operating efficiently and effectively, that reflects the effectiveness and efficiency of every part of the hospital.

“If wait times are too slow in the ED department, it indicates problems throughout the hospital.”

Brown has also asked Health NZ to work with the private sector to agree a set of principles that will underpin future outsourcing contracts.

This will include:

Ending the use of expensive ad hoc, shorter-term contracts for elective surgeries

Negotiating longer-term, multi-year agreements to deliver better value for money and better outcomes for patients

Agreeing on plans to recruit, share and train staff who already bridge both the public and private hospitals.

“Long term, I want as much planned care as possible to be delivered in partnership with the private sector, freeing public hospitals for acute needs.”

He stressed the health system would remain publicly funded so everyone had access, but this approach would allow Health NZ “to leverage private capacity to reduce wait times for patients”.

Brown’s five health priorities are:

Stabilising Health NZ’s governance and accountability, allowing it to focus on delivering the basics Reducing emergency department wait times Delivering a boost in elective surgery volumes to get on top of the backlog and reduce waiting lists Fixing primary care to ensure easier access Providing clarity on the health infrastructure investment pipeline.

