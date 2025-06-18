New Zealand pauses Cook Islands funding over China deal stoush

New Zealand, which provided citizenship and other support to the Cook Islands population through its free association relationship, was caught unawares by the deal, with Peters critical over the lack of communication.

New Zealand then initiated an assessment of its development programme in the Cook Islands, claiming it was designed to “ensure it wasn’t undermined by the increased cooperation the Cook Islands Government is planning with China“.

Peters’ statement today noted New Zealand had provided almost $200 million to the Cook Islands through its development programme over the past three years.

“The agreements signed by the Cook Islands and China and the lack of consultation with New Zealand about them, illustrate a gap in understanding between the Cook Islands and New Zealand governments about what our special relationship of free association requires,” he said.

“New Zealand hopes that steps will be taken swiftly to address New Zealand’s concerns so that this support can be resumed as soon as possible.”

The issue would no doubt feature in Luxon’s upcoming meetings with Chinese leaders during his current visit to China.

