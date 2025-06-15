Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Exclusive: Christopher Luxon on trade with China and getting on President Xi Jinping’s Christmas card list

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) met with China's President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit in Peru in 2024. Photo / Pool

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) met with China's President Xi Jinping at the Apec Summit in Peru in 2024. Photo / Pool

“I started going to China in the mid-90s,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, sitting down with the Herald on the eve of his first trip to the country as Prime Minister.

“It’s an incredible country ... to see the amount of progress there is amazing,” Luxon said.

On his first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics